Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Ferrando shifts focus on next game after suffering defeat against Mumbai City

After suffering a defeat against Mumbai City FC, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he has now shifted all his focus on the team's next game.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:17 IST
ISL 7: Ferrando shifts focus on next game after suffering defeat against Mumbai City
Head Coach of FC Goa Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics) . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Mumbai City FC, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he has now shifted all his focus on the team's next game. Mumbai City FC secured a 1-0 win against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Wednesday. FC Goa showed brilliant efforts in the match especially in light of the red-card that forced them to play with 10 men for the most part of the game.

"It was difficult to know what happened [during the red card] but the team worked a lot. Now, our focus is on the next game [on Monday] against NorthEast United. It is important to help the players work and to be prepared for the next game," Ferrando, whose team came into the game after sharing the points with Bengaluru FC in their opening game, said in the post-match press conference. Ferrando said that transition from defence to attack was the "main problem".

"We knew we were in a difficult situation because we were playing against a good team. Before the red card, it was a beautiful game. Two teams tried to play football and build the game. Plan B did not work as well as we wanted it to. The transition from defence to attack was the main problem," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Juan

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish court issues life sentences in 2016 coup trial -Anadolu

A Turkish court handed down dozens of life sentences on Thursday for some of the nearly 500 defendants, including army commanders and pilots, accused of carrying out a 2016 coup attempt from an air base near the capital Ankara, Anadolu news...

Constitution Day: President Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the Constitution Day on Thursday. The President of India tweeted about this development earlier today.Meanwhile, on the occasion of Constitutio...

South Korea reports biggest COVID-19 spike since March

South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest since March, as it grapples with a third wave of infections that appears to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures.The government reimposed strict di...

Annet Mahendru to feature in indie horror 'Grow'

The Americans alum Annet Mahendru is set to star in indie horror feature Grow. Written and directed by Brian Gottlieb, the movie will also feature actor Peter Vack, best known for starring in The Bold Type and Homeland, reported Deadline.Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020