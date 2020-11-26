Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maradona made the ball meditate on his feet: Ravi Shastri

"One man who made the ball meditate on his feet," said Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday while condoling the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:21 IST
Maradona made the ball meditate on his feet: Ravi Shastri
Argentine legend Diego Maradona (Photo/ Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"One man who made the ball meditate on his feet," said Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday while condoling the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. The whole sports fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday as Maradona passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"Thanks a ton for the joy and exhilarating moments you gave us during your playing days. One man who made the ball meditate on his feet. Probably the greatest to have ever graced the game of Football. God bless your soul #Maradona," tweeted Shastri. Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli also condoled the demise of Maradona, saying there will be no one like the Argentine.

"RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius," tweeted Kohli. Taking to Twitter, Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri tweeted: "The man has left us. His magic, madness, and legend never will. #Maradona."

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday. Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of being regularly fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him. Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE -UK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile

British businesses are rushing to stockpile goods just five weeks before post-Brexit customs checks come into force on Jan. 1, driving up the cost of cross-border deliveries and cutting capacity. The frantic activity reflects rising concern...

Poland launches new COVID-19 economic aid worth about $10 bln

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki launched a programme on Thursday to help Polands economy withstand the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and save the worst-affected industries that is worth about 9-10 billion.Emerging Europes largest economy...

AstraZeneca's signs MoU with Indian Diabetes Research Society (RSSDI) to empower 1 Crore Indian Diabetic patients by 2023

Bangalore Karnataka India, November 26 ANIPRNewswire AstraZeneca India AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, a leading science-led biopharmaceutical company, today signed a memorandum of understanding with the Research Society for Study of Diab...

Fast spreading bird flu puts EU poultry industry on edge

A highly contagious and deadly form of avian influenza is spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert with previous outbreaks in mind that saw tens of millions of birds culled and significant economic losses.The disea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020