Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-COVID-19 all clear for South African cricket team

South Africa's limited overs team have returned an all clear after a third round of COVID-19 testing on the eve of their opening match against England at Newlands on Friday but have lost all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to injury.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:54 IST
Cricket-COVID-19 all clear for South African cricket team

South Africa's limited overs team have returned an all clear after a third round of COVID-19 testing on the eve of their opening match against England at Newlands on Friday but have lost all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to injury. The two players who tested positive last week were not part of the tested group and remain in isolation and are being monitored, said a statement from Cricket South Africa. "They are progressing well and are in good health" it added, without naming them.

A fourth round of testing was conducted on Thursday with results expected later. The possibility of infections in the South African camp at one stage threatened the six-match English tour. The two countries are playing three Twenty 20 international and three One-Day Internationals at Newlands and in Paarl.

Pretorius, 31, with 22 ODI caps, suffered a hamstring injury during a practice at Newlands and is expected to be out for a month. No replacement will be named, CSA added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSA Doval to arrive in Sri Lanka on Friday to participate in regional maritime dialogue

Indias National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will arrive in Sri Lanka for a high-level regional maritime dialogue beginning Friday, Lankas military spokesman said on Thursday. Sri Lanka is set to host the fourth national security advisor tri...

Sporting fraternity has lost a genius in Maradona, his void will be hard to fill: Kohli

We have lost a genius and his void can never be filled, India cricket team captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the departed Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday at h...

Three killed, over 1,000 trees uprooted in TN as Nivar crosses coast near Pondy

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry. Subsequently, ...

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff, a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020