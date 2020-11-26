Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Simeone and Valdano pay tribute to 'mythical' Maradona

Simeone, who played with Maradona for Sevilla and the Argentina national team, said the World Cup winner had helped shape football in his country. "When we were born, we grew up watching Diego as we started to play football.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:10 IST
Soccer-Simeone and Valdano pay tribute to 'mythical' Maradona

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone led the tributes from Spain to Diego Maradona following his death on Wednesday. Simeone, who played with Maradona for Sevilla and the Argentina national team, said the World Cup winner had helped shape football in his country.

"When we were born, we grew up watching Diego as we started to play football. He was our guide as to what playing the game was," Simeone said. "A mythical figure leaves us, an Argentine who transmitted all of his rebellious streak to fight for positive and negative things, while always looking forwards. He transmitted so much to so many boys, and our footballing identity comes from watching him.

"At Sevilla he took me under his wing fantastically, and showed me what it meant to play for Argentina. I feel that he'll always be with us." Maradona died after suffering a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, less than a month after his 60th birthday.

Jorge Valdano, who lined up alongside Maradona as Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, broke down in tears on Spanish television when talking about his friend and former team mate. "It hurts a lot, both for the player and man he was. The memories I have, when I think of him bring a smile to my face," an emotional Valdano said.

Writing in Thursday's edition of national newspaper El Pais, Valdano spoke Maradona's gifts and flaws. "There is something perverse in a life that sees all of your dreams come true, and Diego suffered the generosity of his destiny like no one else.

"He was never happier than when he was on the pitch. It was there that he would have a date with the love of his life, the ball. But he also had a spectacular command of the stage, as if he didn’t feel part of a team but was on his own. Like a rock star driving the crowd wild rather than a football player. "This week, even the ball – the most communal toy that exists – will feel more alone and will cry heartbroken for its master. All of those who love authentic football will cry with it for Maradona. And those of us who knew him personally will cry even more for that Diego who, in recent times, had almost disappeared under the weight of his legend and his excessive life. Adios, great captain."

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSA Doval to arrive in Sri Lanka on Friday to participate in regional maritime dialogue

Indias National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will arrive in Sri Lanka for a high-level regional maritime dialogue beginning Friday, Lankas military spokesman said on Thursday. Sri Lanka is set to host the fourth national security advisor tri...

Sporting fraternity has lost a genius in Maradona, his void will be hard to fill: Kohli

We have lost a genius and his void can never be filled, India cricket team captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the departed Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday at h...

Three killed, over 1,000 trees uprooted in TN as Nivar crosses coast near Pondy

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry. Subsequently, ...

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff, a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020