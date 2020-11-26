The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Back in Blue: Rohit-less India venture into unknown against mighty Oz Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD KOHLI Rohit Injury: Lack of clarity, we are playing waiting game which is not ideal, says Kohli (Eds: Adding more inputs) Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday didn't hide his displeasure at the Rohit Sharma injury saga, stating that "confusion and lack of clarity" has led to the team management playing a "waiting game" on his availability which is not ideal. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-AUS Shami, Bumrah might be rotated during white-ball series, hints Kohli Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) The workload of premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami is of paramount importance to India captain Virat Kohli and he said it will be closely monitored and managed during the white-ball series against Australia to keep them in good shape for the Tests.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-ICC It is confusing, difficult to understand: Kohli on ICC's decision to alter WTC points system Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday questioned the ICC for altering the points system of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), saying the change is "confusing" and the governing body has a lot to explain. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-MARADONA Sporting fraternity has lost a genius in Maradona, his void will be hard to fill: Kohli Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) "We have lost a genius and his void can never be filled," India cricket team captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the departed Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.

SPO-MARADONA-KOLKATA When Kolkata made America hater Maradona feel like 'President of USA' By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Famously leftist, Diego Maradona abhorred the United States but with its rousing reception and hospitality, Kolkata once made the Argentine icon "feel like the president" of that very country which he hated "with all my strength". SPO-CRI-IND-FINCH India have quality player in Mayank to replace Rohit: Finch Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) Australian skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday said India have enough quality in their ODI squad to replace a great batsman like Rohit Sharma, who is back home nursing a hamstring injury.

SPO-CRI-PAK-NZ-LD VIRUS Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID, training put on hold; NZC alleges protocol breach Christchurch, Nov 26 (PTI) Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who have been asked not train in quarantine and issued a "final warning". SPO-MARADONA-KERALA Football-crazy Kerala remembers Maradona Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) Shock and disbelief gripped football-crazy Kerala as fans recalled Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

SPO-ISL-DERBY-PREVIEW SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan face off in ISL's biggest derby Vasco, Nov 26 (PTI) Amid a pall of gloom following Diego Maradona's death, biggies ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will resume their age-old rivalry on the grander stage of Indian Super League, but without their legions of roaring fans here on Friday. SPO-ISL-FOWLER-DERBY Master of world derbies, Fowler now has Kolkata in his sight Panaji, Nov 26 (PTI) There is, perhaps, no better match for Robbie Fowler to begin his stint in India than the Indian Super League's first-ever Kolkata derby. The man is, after all, the king of derbies.

SPO-MARADONA-VIJAYAN Maradona's refusal to cut football-shaped cake told me about his love for game: Vijayan By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Diego Maradona's love affair with a football has no parallels. If Gary Lineker, an English great in his own right, felt the bond between the two, India's IM Vijayan saw it, standing right next to the Argentine icon. SPO-CRI-IND-ISOLATION Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day "soft quarantine" on the outskirts of the city.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-EB-CAPTAIN Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut ISL season Panaji, Nov 26 (PTI) Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captain's armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Hero Indian Super League season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday. SPO-CRI-TRIBUTE-JONES India, Australia players to wear armbands during 1st ODI in honour of Dean Jones Sydney, Nov 26 (PTI) The Indian and Australian cricketers will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence ahead of the first ODI on Friday in honour of Dean Jones, who died during the IPL in September.

SPO-CRI-SREESANTH-RETURN Sreesanth set to play in KCA President's Cup T20 post ban Kochi, Nov 26 (PTI) Former India pacer S Sreesanth will return to competitive cricket with a local T20 tournament organised by the Kerala Cricket Association, his first after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing. SPO-HALFMARATHON Airtel Delhi Half Marathon: Women's defending champion Gemechu eyes hat-trick of course records New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Two-time defending champion Ethiopia's Tsehay Gemechu on Thursday said she is aiming to break the course record for the third time in the women's race of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.