Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visnu qualifies for 'Champion of Champions' event at President of Indonesia Open

Young Indian shooter Visnu Shivaraj Pandian qualified for the 'Champion of Champions' event at the ongoing President of Indonesia Open with a qualification score of 629.7 in 10m Air Rifle on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:08 IST
Visnu qualifies for 'Champion of Champions' event at President of Indonesia Open

Young Indian shooter Visnu Shivaraj Pandian qualified for the 'Champion of Champions' event at the ongoing President of Indonesia Open with a qualification score of 629.7 in 10m Air Rifle on Thursday. The 16-year-old, who had recently claimed the gold medal in 10m air rifle at the 5th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship, shot the best qualification score to emerge as the only Indian to qualify for the event.

In women's 10m air rifle, 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh finished a poor 9th after scoring 624.5 on Wednesday. The 'Champion of Champions' will be held on the concluding day of the five-day competition being organised by the Indonesian Shooting Association.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MVA stalling all schemes of previous BJP govt: Pankaja

Former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government of stalling the schemes rolled out by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state. The BJP leader said that the gover...

Japan agrees on framework for new agency to enact digitalisation plans

Tokyo Japan, November 26 ANISputnik The Japanese government has agreed on the framework of a new agency that will be tasked with the digitalization of the countrys private and public sectors at a task force meeting on Thursday, the Kyodo Ne...

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine -Bloomberg News

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Thursday after questions over the results from its late-stage study.Instead of...

Australian envoy, Adani Group chairman discuss bilateral partnerships between India, Australia

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met at the corporate headquarters in Ahmedabad to discuss issues such as bilateral and strategic partnerships between India and Australia, Adani Grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020