Visnu qualifies for 'Champion of Champions' event at President of Indonesia Open

Young Indian shooter Visnu Shivaraj Pandian qualified for the 'Champion of Champions' event at the ongoing President of Indonesia Open with a qualification score of 629.7 in 10m Air Rifle on Thursday. The 16-year-old, who had recently claimed the gold medal in 10m air rifle at the 5th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship, shot the best qualification score to emerge as the only Indian to qualify for the event.

In women's 10m air rifle, 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh finished a poor 9th after scoring 624.5 on Wednesday. The 'Champion of Champions' will be held on the concluding day of the five-day competition being organised by the Indonesian Shooting Association.