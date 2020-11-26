Sports News Roundup: Meronk, Roussel hold one-stroke lead at Leopard Creek; Naples unites in grief over death of adoptive son Maradona and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Belarusian medallist, facing crackdown at home, clings to Olympic comeback dream

Decathlete Andrei Krauchanka knows that reaching the Olympics is seldom an adversity-free path, but the political crisis in his native Belarus has made his quest for a final chance to compete on the world's biggest sports stage even harder. The 2008 Olympic silver medallist said he was dismissed from the national team and sacked from his job after signing an open letter demanding new elections, and later briefly jailed for participating in protests against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Maradona or Pele? Debate will continue to rage over who was greater

Before Lionel Messi came along the enduring debate in football about who was the greatest player involved two men: Diego Maradona and Pele. It was an argument that was played out for years on terraces and in bars, via the internet and on television.

All-Star Game postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA All-Star game scheduled for Feb. 12-14 in Indianapolis has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 2024, the league said on Wednesday. "While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial

Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona, whose casket lay in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt. Maradona, whose life was marred by struggles with addiction, died aged 60 following a heart attack at home on Wednesday. Three days of national mourning were called for the player who led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup win and is revered with cult-like status.

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Villanova rallies for opening win

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 3 Villanova rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit for a 76-67 victory over Boston College on Wednesday in the 2K Empire Classic at Uncasville, Conn. The game was the season opener for both teams.

Japan's Olympics minister: not government's role to look into bid payments

Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said it was not the central government's role to look into reports about large payments the Tokyo campaign made to various entities in the run-up to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) vote in 2013. In response to a question from a lawmaker about Reuters' reporting on the subject, Hashimoto said it was the responsibility of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government to explain the bid's activities.

Naples unites in grief over death of adoptive son Maradona

Fans streamed to Napoli stadium on Thursday to pay their respects to Diego Armando Maradona, grieving a man who achieved god-like status in the Italian city where he played some of his most sublime soccer. The diminutive Argentine left Naples almost 30 years ago, but his spirit never departed, with a giant mural of him still staring down on the traffic-clogged streets and his photograph placed alongside images of saints in shop windows.

'You have to be here': Argentina's love of Maradona overcomes COVID-19 fears

Argentines in their thousands, wearing soccer jerseys and face masks, packed into snaking queues on the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to pay their last respects to flawed soccer genius Diego Maradona - despite concerns around the spread of COVID-19. The crowds, which some expect to reach a million people to see Maradona's casket after his death on Wednesday, reflect the soccer star's status in the South American country, where he has almost cult following and is fondly known as "God".

Athletics: Kenya's Kosgei dismisses fears over Delhi pollution, virus

Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei said on Thursday she was gearing up for New Delhi's half-marathon on Sunday, dismissing fears around the novel coronavirus outbreak and polluted air in the capital city. The 26-year-old, who won the London Marathon in October, will race alongside many of the world's leading long-distance runners at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020.

Meronk, Roussel hold one-stroke lead at Leopard Creek

Poland's Adrian Meronk and Frenchman Robin Roussel hit seven-under-par 65s to share the lead by one stroke after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club on Thursday. Roussel hit five successive birdies on the back nine after a slow start, while Meronk had two eagles in his round at the picturesque European Tour event on the border of the Kruger Park.