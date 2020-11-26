Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Italy make three changes in team to face France

Italy recalled winger Luca Sperandio for the first time in almost two years as they made three changes to their Autumn Nations Cup team to play France in Paris on Saturday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:08 IST
Rugby-Italy make three changes in team to face France

Italy recalled winger Luca Sperandio for the first time in almost two years as they made three changes to their Autumn Nations Cup team to play France in Paris on Saturday. The 24-year-old Sperandio, who won the last of his six caps against France in Rome in March, 2019, replaces Mattia Bellini.

Braam Steyn moves to No. 8 in place of the injured Jake Polledri with Maxime Mbanda and Johan Meyer coming in onto the flanks. Mbanda starts a game for Italy for the first time since last year’s World Cup after Sebastien Negri pulled out with an adductor injury. Cristian Stoian, born in Moldova but an Italian junior international lock, is one of two uncapped players on the bench along with flanker Michele Lamaro.

Italy last played a fortnight ago in the Autumn Nations Cup, losing 28-17 at home to Scotland, but had their second game against Fiji cancelled because of mass COVID-19 infections in the Pacific Islanders camp. "We had extra days to better prepare for this meeting," said coach Franco Smith as he named the team on Thursday.

"Last week’s cancellation increased our desire to take the field on Saturday against France. "It will be an intense match where we will have the opportunity to see other interesting youngsters at work as we continue our path of expanding the base at our disposal and building a DNA," said Smith.

Team: 15-Matteo Minozzi, 14-Jacopo Trulla, 13-Marco Zanon, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Luca Sperandio, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Marcello Violi, 8- Braam Steyn, 7-Johan Meyer, 6-Maxime Mbanda, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Marco Lazzaroni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi (capt), 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Simone Ferrari, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Cristian Stoian, 20-Michele Lamoro, 21-Stephen Varney, 22-Tomasso Allan, 23-Federico Mori. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iraq trains US-sanctioned militia leader for army position - sources

The Iraqi military is training a former member of an Iran-backed militia, who is under U.S. sanctions for killing protesters, to become a high-ranking officer in the army, according to six government, security, and militia officials. They s...

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020