BCCI's Injury Update: Ishant out of Test series, final decision on Rohit on Dec 11

Around midnight, the BCCI issued a short injury update of the two senior players after a fiery online media interaction by captain Virat Kohli, who made his displeasure clear about lack of communication and clarity on the whole issue. While Kohli had raised a question as to why Rohit didn't do his rehabilitation in Australia along with Wriddhiman Saha, Shah in his press note clarified that the white ball vice-captain had come back to country to attend his ailing father after which he reported to the NCA.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 00:58 IST
Around midnight, the BCCI issued a short injury update of the two senior players after a fiery online media interaction by captain Virat Kohli, who made his displeasure clear about lack of communication and clarity on the whole issue.

While Kohli had raised a question as to why Rohit didn't do his rehabilitation in Australia along with Wriddhiman Saha, Shah in his press note clarified that the white ball vice-captain had come back to country to attend his ailing father after which he reported to the NCA. "Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation," Shah said. He also confirmed what skipper Kohli told media about Rohit's injury status.

"He (Rohit) is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Mr Rohit Sharma's next assessment will be conducted on December 11th following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia." It is understood that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will request CA CEO Nick Hockley to ensure tat Rohit if he goes can undergo soft quarantine which will allow him to train during the 14day isolation period. As far as Ishant Sharma is concerned, Shah informed that the lanky pacer has recovered from side strain but would take time to attain peak match fitness.

"Ishant has recovered completely from his side strain injury sustained during IPL 2020 in the U.A.E. "While he is building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy." PTI KHS KHS KHS.

