Waited for seven long years: Sreesanth set to return to action

Pacer S Sreesanth is all set to take part in the KCA President's Cup T20 tournament, meaning the player will return to action after seven years.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:45 IST
Sreesanth will play in the KCA President's Cup T20 tournament . Image Credit: ANI

Pacer S Sreesanth is all set to take part in the KCA President's Cup T20 tournament, meaning the player will return to action after seven years. Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, last year his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which was completed in September this year.

Sreesanth is excited to feature in the tournament, slated to begin on December 17, and thanked Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and selectors for giving him the opportunity. "Thanks to the Kerala Cricket Association. I am really grateful to the selectors as well for giving me the opportunity. It is a great initiative taken by the association. Thanks to the BCCI as well, it has been seven long years. I have been training really hard. I am looking forward to the tournament, it is going to be an amazing President's Cup," Sreesanth told ANI.

"I will keep giving my best because it is something that I have waited for seven long years... I am very confident, I think I am fitter than I was in 2011, when I played the World Cup," he added. On Thursday, KCA had said it would be resuming its cricket activities with the KCA President's Cup T20 tournament and permission for conducting the same has been requested to the Government Authorities.

"This inaugural T20 tournament will be an annual affair involving six teams selected by a committee constituted by KCA for this purpose. There shall be no franchisees or owners. Each team consists of 14 players and 2 support staff. There will also be 4 players 'on-call' for each team, if replacements are required," KCA had said in a statement. The teams are KCA Royals, KCA Tigers, KCA Tuskers, KCA Eagles, KCA Panthers and KCA Lions.

A total of 33 matches will be played during the 18-day competition and all will be day-games (two matches/day) with a white ball, colored clothing, and "played as per BCCI playing conditions", KCA had said. "All players, support staff and concerned officials shall be brought under a bio-secure environment to minimise the risk of infection through external contact. Strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols will be ensured. For this purpose before the commencement of the tournament, KCA will conduct on-line workshops for players/officials, to educate them on the SoPs (standard operating procedures) and on-ground precautionary measures," the statement had read.

Sreesanth also wished all the best to the Indian cricket team, who are playing against Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

