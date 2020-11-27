Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Finch, Smith hit centuries to guide hosts to mammoth 374/6

Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday as the hosts set India a mammoth target of 375 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:43 IST
Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Finch, Smith hit centuries to guide hosts to mammoth 374/6
Australia's Steve Smith (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday as the hosts set India a mammoth target of 375 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Having opted to bat after winning the toss, Australia got off to a brilliant start with openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch scoring regular boundaries. The duo kept the scoreboard running and touched the 100-run mark in the 19th over.

Mohammed Shami handed India the first breakthrough as he dismissed Warner (69), ending their 156-run partnership. But the joy was shortlived as Steve Smith came out to bat. Smith and Finch proved too good for the Indian bowlers and took Australia past the 200-run mark in the 34th over. Smith started playing aggressively and completed his half-century off just 36 deliveries. Finch kept plugging the gaps and went on to score his 17th ODI century, putting the hosts in a dominating position.

Their 108-run stand was brought to an end in the 40th over by Jasprit Bumrah, who sent Aaron Finch (114) back to the pavilion. Marcus Stoinis was the next batsman but failed to leave a mark as he was caught behind off Yuzvendra Chahal as the hosts were reduced to 271/3. Stoinis' dismissal brought Glenn Maxwell to the wicket. Maxwell looked intent on starting in overdrive mode, taking the team past the 300-run mark in the 43rd over with Smith for company. Maxwell played a 45-run cameo before Shami ended his 19-ball stay at the crease in the 45th over. Maxwell was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at long-on.

Holding his own, Smith completed his century off 62 balls in the 49th over. However, in the next over, Shami sent Smith (105) back to the hut. Alex Carey and Pat Cummins scored six runs in the final over as Australia finished on 374. Brief scores: Australia 374/6 (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, Mohammed Shami 3/59) vs India.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canterbury hospital to be better placed to respond to future services

Canterbury DHB will be better placed to respond to future demand for services and continue to deliver high-quality care, with the next stage of the campus redevelopment programme confirmed, Health Minister Andrew Little says.The Government ...

Gout drug Colchicine to be tested as COVID-19 treatment in UK trial

Anti-inflammatory colchicine will be tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment in one of the worlds biggest trials, the study website posted on Friday, the latest effort to repurpose existing medicines to fight the pandemic.The RECOVERY trial...

Shoolini University tops India in QS rankings on citation index

SOLAN, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eleven-year-old Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, based out of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has topped India in the 2021 QS rankings for citation index, an indicat...

Malaysia secures 12.8 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine, delivery from Q1

Malaysia is expected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021 after signing a deal for 12.8 million doses from the U.S. manufacturer, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.The deal is expected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020