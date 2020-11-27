Left Menu
Soccer-Liverpool-Midtjylland Champions League game to go ahead in Denmark

so we can confirm that the match will be played at the MCH Arena as planned," Midtjylland said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:35 IST
Liverpool's final Champions League group stage match against Midtjylland on Dec. 9 will take place in Denmark as planned after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the UK government, the Danish club said on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund had said they would host the fixture because of the UK government's requirement for those returning from Denmark to quarantine for 14 days. But Midtjylland said the UK government had agreed to provide elite athletes with an exemption, meaning the game will go ahead at the MCH Arena.

"The English authorities last night eased the travel restrictions aimed at Denmark ... so we can confirm that the match will be played at the MCH Arena as planned," Midtjylland said in a statement. "We remain aware of the situation and are in constant dialogue with the relevant parties."

Liverpool, who defeated Midtjylland 2-0 at Anfield last month, can qualify for the last 16 with a win over Ajax Amsterdam next week.

