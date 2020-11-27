Left Menu
Development News Edition

My next milestone is to represent senior Indian hockey team, says Manpreet Kaur

Indian women's team core probable Manpreet Kaur is working hard to fulfill her ambition of representing the country at the highest level by getting a senior team cap.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:05 IST
My next milestone is to represent senior Indian hockey team, says Manpreet Kaur
Indian hockey team defender Manpreet Kaur (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's team core probable Manpreet Kaur is working hard to fulfill her ambition of representing the country at the highest level by getting a senior team cap. India has a huge pool of players who are yet to play for the senior team but have already gained useful experience and exposure representing the junior team around the world. Defender Manpreet is one of those talents who is yet to play for the senior side.

"I am so happy and proud to be a part of the senior core probables group and to have this opportunity to play and work with the best players from India. My ambition has always been to represent my country at the highest level, and having done so at the junior level, my next milestone is to represent the senior team soon," the defender said in a Hockey India release. "It is obviously something that is not in my hands, but I want to focus on everything that is in my hands. I want to put my 100 per cent effort and hard work into getting myself ready for the time when I get the chance. I am really happy that we've had such great support and planning from Hockey India and SAI with regards to the exposure that I've been able to get at the junior level, even without having played for the senior team yet," she added.Winner of the bronze medal at the 4th Girls U18 Asia Cup 2016 held in Bangkok, Thailand, the young defender recalls it as her most memorable tournament.

"I was really young back then, only 17 and it was such a big occasion for us to be representing the country at the continent's most important tournament at the junior level. I remember how amazingly everyone in the team performed and I thought we were unfortunate to not make it to the final, but the 3-0 victory in the bronze medal match against Republic of Korea made it worth it," expressed the youngster. The defender has also been part of some of the best teams at the domestic level, having won National Championships and Khelo India medals with her state team of Haryana, and also represented Railway Sports Promotion Board. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 has had hugely negative impact on deceased donor programme: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a hugely negative impact on the deceased donor programme and encouraged people to donate their organs. On the occasion of National Organ Donation Day, he said n...

3 farmers attempt self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

Four days after a couple from Nayagarh district attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly building here, three farmers on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set themselves on fire in front of the same structure. The three persons have ...

PLI schemes for bulk drugs, medical devices get encouraging response: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 27 PTI&#160;Production Linked Incentive PLI schemes for Bulk Drugs and Medical Devices have received a very encouraging response from the industry,&#160;Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Friday. The PLI scheme for...

End of TMC has begun, Suvendu most welcome to join us: BJP

Hours after senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, the BJP Friday welcomed the decision as the beginning of the end of the TMC and said if the heavyweight leader joins the saffron camp it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020