Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stoinis suffers side injury, in doubt for second ODI against India: Reports

Stoinis' injury may put all-rounders Cameron Green and Moises Henriques in contention for the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday. Steve Smith, who hit a 62-ball century in the 66-run win for Australia, said the team is keeping its fingers crossed on Stoinis' situation.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:25 IST
Stoinis suffers side injury, in doubt for second ODI against India: Reports

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could be in doubt for the second ODI against India after he sustained an injury during the series opener here on Friday, according to reports. Stoinis grimaced in pain after delivering the second ball of his seventh over of India's run chase. He left the field immediately and Glenn Maxwell completed the over.

According to cricket.com.au, the 31-year-old suffered a "left-side pain" and will have scans to determine the extent of the injury. Stoinis' injury may put all-rounders Cameron Green and Moises Henriques in contention for the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday.

Steve Smith, who hit a 62-ball century in the 66-run win for Australia, said the team is keeping its fingers crossed on Stoinis' situation. "I don't know how Stoinis is. I haven't seen him but fingers crossed he's OK. But if he's not then someone has to come in, and someone who's a bowler so perhaps Cameron (Green)," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. Green has been in good form both with bat and ball during the Sheffield Shield.

"He's obviously started the Shield season really well, and he's a bright talent. I faced him for a couple of balls this afternoon in the nets before the game, it was the first time I've seen him bowl and he bowls a heavy ball. "So he looks an impressive talent and if he gets an opportunity, hopefully he can take it with both hands." Stoinis was out for a golden duck batting at No.4 in Australia's mammoth total of 374 for 6 and bowled steadily for his figures of 0-26 from 6.2 overs.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Welshman Owens excited as he prepares to officiate in 100th test

Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens said he feels the same buzz that he did while officiating in his first test nearly 18 years ago, as he prepares for a record-extending 100th game in charge when France host Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup on ...

Irdai gives in-principle approval for Bharti AXA-ICICI Lombard deal

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard. ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from ot...

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020