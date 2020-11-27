Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zidane and Simeone hit out at fixture schedule as injuries mount

Simeone's side will be without forward Luis Suarez and midfielder Lucas Torreira, who continue to isolate following positive COVID-19 tests. Manu Sanchez, Hector Herrera, Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko will also miss the game due to injury problems, leading the Argentine to suggest La Liga's 25-man squad limit is insufficient.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:54 IST
Soccer-Zidane and Simeone hit out at fixture schedule as injuries mount
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid coaches Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone both lamented the packed fixture schedule as their injury-hit sides prepare for La Liga action on Saturday.

Real's game against Alaves will be their third in a run of ten matches in 32 days. Zidane, who is without many players due to injury including captain Sergio Ramos and forward Karim Benzema, insisted there is a duty to look after player welfare. "We're only at the start of the season. We want it to be a spectacle like it was before, but things have changed," he told a news conference on Friday.

"What matters to me is looking after the players. When one of my players is injured, I suffer for them. Right now, with all the games that we have coming thick and fast, we need to take care." In addition to Ramos and Benzema, Zidane confirmed he would be missing midfielder Federico Valverde, as well as defenders Alvaro Odriozola and Dani Carvajal. Luka Jovic will also be absent following a positive COVID-19 test.

Atletico, who played in Europe on Wednesday night, visit Valencia at 1600 local time on Saturday before hosting reigning champions Bayern Munich in a must-win Champions League game on Tuesday. Simeone's side will be without forward Luis Suarez and midfielder Lucas Torreira, who continue to isolate following positive COVID-19 tests.

Manu Sanchez, Hector Herrera, Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko will also miss the game due to injury problems, leading the Argentine to suggest La Liga's 25-man squad limit is insufficient. "Given the current circumstances, we'd need a squad of 35 (to cope with all the games). This is the schedule that there is, it's all squeezed in and we can't do anything about that," he told a news conference.

"There's the national team, back-to-back games, Champions League, more national team games; they're things that you see at the start of the season and know things will be tough around those times." Goalkeeper Jan Oblak did not train with his team mates on Friday, however, local media reports suggest it was purely precautionary and that he will be fit to play.

Atletico are second in the La Liga standings, three points behind table-toppers Real Sociedad having played two games fewer. Valencia, who have fared well under new coach Javi Gracia despite losing a number of first-team players in the transfer window, have not beaten Atletico in the league since 2014.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Welshman Owens excited as he prepares to officiate in 100th test

Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens said he feels the same buzz that he did while officiating in his first test nearly 18 years ago, as he prepares for a record-extending 100th game in charge when France host Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup on ...

Irdai gives in-principle approval for Bharti AXA-ICICI Lombard deal

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard. ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from ot...

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020