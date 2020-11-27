Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats
Former England captain and staunch critic of Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli's men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday. I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly," Vaughan tweeted on Friday.PTI | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:37 IST
Former England captain and staunch critic of Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli's men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday. India made a disastrous start to the tour with a 66-run loss against Australia in the opening ODI but more importantly looked out of sorts as a unit.
"Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly," Vaughan tweeted on Friday. Vaughan didn't like the "old school" mentality of playing five specialist bowlers which backfired badly.
"This Indian ODI team is too (sic) old school for me .... Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn't deep enough," he further tweeted. Friday's ODI saw India taking more than four hours to finish their quota of overs and Vaughan wasn't too amused.
"India's over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!! "Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks." PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS.
