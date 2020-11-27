Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats

Former England captain and staunch critic of Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli's men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday. I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly," Vaughan tweeted on Friday.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:37 IST
Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats

Former England captain and staunch critic of Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli's men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday. India made a disastrous start to the tour with a 66-run loss against Australia in the opening ODI but more importantly looked out of sorts as a unit.

"Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly," Vaughan tweeted on Friday. Vaughan didn't like the "old school" mentality of playing five specialist bowlers which backfired badly.

"This Indian ODI team is too (sic) old school for me .... Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn't deep enough," he further tweeted. Friday's ODI saw India taking more than four hours to finish their quota of overs and Vaughan wasn't too amused.

"India's over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!! "Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks." PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts ...

'PSEs should strengthen decision-making to improve performance'

Public sector enterprises PSEs should strengthen internal decision-making and project implementation capabilities for improved performance, SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said on Friday. Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of CII PSE ...

Low-income parents lonelier in pandemic, says British royal Kate

Parents living in deprived areas are at higher risk of feeling lonely due to COVID-19, British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, said on Friday as she unveiled research that also highlighted the pandemics impact on womens mental health...

COVID-19 in custody: Alabama ranks 9th for inmate deaths

At the Bibb Correctional Facility in Alabama, the old prison chapel has been turned into a quarantine zone. The sound of coughing is constant. And some people appear afraid to enter the room. An inmate described life in the quarantine to Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020