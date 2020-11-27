Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in Bahrain GP practice, Albon crashes

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace on the opening day of practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix with the fastest lap in a floodlit session that was interrupted by a stray dog and a crash for Red Bull's Alexander Albon.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:20 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in Bahrain GP practice, Albon crashes

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace on the opening day of practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix with the fastest lap in a floodlit session that was interrupted by a stray dog and a crash for Red Bull's Alexander Albon. The Briton, who equalled Michael Schumacher's record world title haul at the last race in Turkey, stormed around the 5.4-km Sakhir desert track in one minute, 28.971 seconds on Friday evening, having also set the pace in afternoon practice.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, sixth in the first of the day's two 90-minute sessions, emerged as his closest challenger with a time that was 0.347 seconds adrift. Valtteri Bottas, who completed a Mercedes one-two behind Hamilton in the first session, slipped back to end the day third.

Friday evening's running was interrupted by two red flags. The first stoppage was caused by a heavy crash for Albon.

The Thai driver, under pressure to keep his drive at Red Bull, lost control of his car on the exit of the final corner and smashed into the barriers. He escaped unscathed, apologising to his crew over the radio. No sooner had the marshals cleared away the wreckage of his mangled Red Bull than the red flags came out again this time because of a dog that had run onto the circuit.

The session finally resumed for good with 27 minutes left on the clock, with Verstappen at the top of the timesheets before Hamilton re-established his supremacy. Sergio Perez, who had gone third fastest in the opening session, ended the day fourth quickest in his Racing Point ahead of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Lando Norris was seventh for McLaren ahead of Lance Stroll in the other Racing Point. Gasly's AlphaTauri team mate Daniil Kvyat was ninth.

The crashed Albon, who had set a time before his practice-ending smash, rounded out the top 10. Ferrari, who had locked out the top two spot in every session of practice and qualifying in Bahrain last year, failed to make the top 10 in either of Friday's two sessions.

Sebastian Vettel, the most successful driver in Bahrain with four wins, was 12th. Team mate Charles Leclerc, who was on course for an almost certain win in Bahrain last year until engine problems denied him, was 14th. Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica made his fourth practice appearance of the season, taking over Kimi Raikkonen’s car for the first session.

At Williams, development driver Roy Nissany got some track time in Briton George Russell’s car. Drivers also dedicated some of their Friday running to evaluating new prototype tyres for 2021.

Sunday's race in Bahrain is the first of a whirlwind Middle East triple-header that wraps up the season.

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race

A federal appeals court in Philadelphia on Friday rejected President Donald Trumps latest effort to challenge the election results in a case that could reach the US Supreme Court if Trump appeals. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals echoe...

Patnaik announces SIT to probe kidnapping and murder of 5-year-old girl

With Odisha Assembly failing to transact any business for the second consecutive day due to noisy protests by the opposition BJP and Congress over the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday a...

Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020