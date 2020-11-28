Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Ravens game at Steelers postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Baltimore have already closed their team facility and have been limited to virtual meetings since Tuesday. Pittsburgh, who are the NFL's last undefeated team this season, canceled their Friday practice while they awaited clarification from the league on the status of Sunday's game.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 01:53 IST
NFL-Ravens game at Steelers postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Baltimore Ravens' game versus hosts Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Tuesday from Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the visiting team, ESPN reported on Friday. The match-up between the Ravens (6-4) and Steelers (10-0) was initially due to be played on Thursday as part of the National Football League's U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday slate of games but was rescheduled following several positive tests.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, is among the players who have tested positive this week and will miss Tuesday's game. Baltimore have already closed their team facility and have been limited to virtual meetings since Tuesday.

Pittsburgh, who are the NFL's last undefeated team this season, canceled their Friday practice while they awaited clarification from the league on the status of Sunday's game.

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. finalizes new rules sought by airlines on consumer protections

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday said it would add new procedural hurdles before the government could bar most additional unfair or deceptive practices by airlines, in a move sought by the carriers. The department is codifying a...

Peru secures 23.1 million future coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer, COVAX

Peru has secured enough coronavirus vaccine to give nearly three-quarters of its population at least one dose when the immunization is available, a hopeful development for a nation with one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world.T...

Hezbollah says Iran will be one to respond to assassination of scientist -Manar TV

The deputy leader of Lebanons Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Friday that the response for the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was in Irans hands.We condemn this heinous attack and see that the response to this ...

Belgium eases some pandemic rules, stays strict on Christmas

Belgium has relaxed some rules imposed to contain the coronavirus resurgence but is remaining strict on family gatherings over Christmas. Now that all the virus indicators are declining, the government said on Friday that non-essential shop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020