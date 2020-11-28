Soccer-Magnificent Magdi goal hands Al Ahly CAF Champions League title

Left Menu
Al Ahly's Mohamed Magdi scored a stunning goal four minutes from time as they beat bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 to claim the 2019-20 CAF Champions League title and extend their record number of wins in Africa's elite club competition to nine.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-11-2020 02:37 IST
Al Ahly's Mohamed Magdi scored a stunning goal four minutes from time as they beat bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 to claim the 2019-20 CAF Champions League title and extend their record number of wins in Africa's elite club competition to nine. The teams were locked at 1-1 at the Cairo International Stadium when midfielder Magdi collected a loose ball 30 metres out, showed neat control under pressure and volleyed into the corner of the net.

It sparked wild scenes of celebration from the players, and might have been applauded by 100,000 fans in the stadium but instead was netted in front of empty stands due to COVID-19 restrictions. The title win is a second for Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane after the South African led Mamelodi Sundowns to victory in 2016, when they also beat Zamalek in what was then a two-legged decider.

Friday’s match is the first time since the inaugural African Champions Cup final in 1965 that the final was a single game.

