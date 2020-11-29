Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week. The diminutive playmaker, one of the world's best ever who led Argentina to World Cup glory, inspired avid support through his magic on the pitch and his charisma off it, despite a turbulent personal life dogged by addiction.

Report: Broncos QBs pulled from practice amid COVID-19 concerns Three Denver Broncos quarterbacks -- Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles -- were pulled off the field moments before the start of Saturday's practice because of COVID-19 concerns, according to a report from KUSA-TV in Denver. The move came as part of contact tracing procedures after Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus earlier in the week. Lock, Rypien and Bortles have been taking additional tests since Thursday and have tested negative since then, the network reported.

Meronk overcomes rocky start to keep Alfred Dunhill Championship lead Poland’s Adrian Meronk will go into the final round of the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship with a slender one-shot lead at Leopard Creek Country Club after overcoming a difficult start to card a 71 on Saturday. Meronk, whose only win on tour came at the Open de Portugal last year, bogeyed the third and fourth holes, but three birdies on the back nine took him to 14-under par and the outright lead heading into Sunday.

NFL: Team facilities to be closed in response to COVID-19 surge The NFL decided to prohibit in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday given rising COVID-19 cases around the country and because a number of players celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving with out-of-town guests. The new measures were announced in a league-wide memo posted on the NFL's website late on Friday, a day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and do not apply to the four teams scheduled to play on Monday or Tuesday.

Report: Steelers place RB Conner on Reserve/COVID-19 list Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported on Saturday afternoon. Conner and an unidentified assistant coach each tested positive for the coronavirus, NFL Network reported earlier in the day. Per the report, Conner is awaiting a second test on Sunday to confirm the results.

Hamilton puts in record lap to take Bahrain pole Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix with a record lap in Saturday's qualifying session, ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who completed a front-row lockout for Mercedes. The Briton lapped the 5.4-kilometre floodlit Sakhir desert track in one minute 27.264 seconds, beating his Finnish team mate by 0.289 seconds.

Report: Blue Jays exploring new stadium The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the possibility of a new stadium, in an ambitious plan that would put a new ballpark on the land where their current retractable-roof stadium now sits, according to The Globe and Mail. The Blue Jays have played at Rogers Centre since 1989, in a ballpark that was considered far ahead of its time when it opened with a roof that could open and close and with a hotel that has rooms overlooking center field.

History: Fuller becomes first woman to play for Power Five team Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt made college football history on Saturday when she became the first woman to play in a game for a Power Five team. She got her opportunity when she kicked off to open the second half with Vanderbilt trailing 21-0. The squib kick traveled 30 yards and was covered by a Missouri player at the Tigers' 35-yard line.

Top 25 roundup: Oregon State tops No. 9 Oregon in final minute Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 33 seconds remaining on his first career snap for Oregon State as the host Beavers recorded a 41-38 upset of No. 9 Oregon on Friday night at Corvallis, Ore. Jermar Jefferson rushed for a season-best 226 yards and scored twice for Oregon State (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12). Tristan Gebbia produced 263 yards and a touchdown. He departed following a pair of failed sneak attempts led to a left leg injury on the second try, forcing his exit with 36 seconds to play in favor of Nolan, who was able to thrust himself over the goal line for the decisive score.

Moscow opens its biggest outdoor ice rink for winter amid pandemic Across town one ice rink has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, but some Moscow residents took to the ice late on Friday as the city's biggest outdoor rink opened for winter during the pandemic. The rink in the Soviet-era VDNKh amusement park in northern Moscow opened its doors despite a surge in coronavirus cases since September with the city of over 12.5 million people regularly reporting the most infections of any Russian region.