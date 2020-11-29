Left Menu
NFL-Denver QBs ineligible for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 exposure

A report on the NFL website said practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback in college, is expected to fill in at the position, while running back Royce Freeman, considered the team's emergency quarterback, could play a role. The Broncos (4-6) are third in the four-team AFC West division, while the Saints (8-2) lead the NFC South and are riding a seven-game win streak.

NFL-Denver QBs ineligible for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 exposure
The Denver Broncos have no plan to forfeit their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints even though all four quarterbacks on their roster are unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons, ESPN reported on Saturday. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all deemed to be a "high-risk" close contact to fellow Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, it said.

A report on the NFL website said practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback in college, is expected to fill in at the position, while running back Royce Freeman, considered the team's emergency quarterback, could play a role.

The Broncos (4-6) are third in the four-team AFC West division, while the Saints (8-2) lead the NFC South and are riding a seven-game win streak.

