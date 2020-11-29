West Brom beats winless Sheff U 1-0 for first victory in EPL
Sheffield United is still waiting for one. West Brom squeezed out a 1-0 victory in a battle of the bottom two on Saturday, which proved enough to climb out of the relegation zone at least until Monday when Fulham plays Leicester. “The last 10 minutes felt like an hour but the boys dug deep." Sheffield United challenged for the European positions until the final weeks of last season before fading.PTI | London | Updated: 29-11-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 09:39 IST
It has taken 10 games, but West Bromwich Albion finally has a win in the English Premier League. Sheffield United is still waiting for one.
West Brom squeezed out a 1-0 victory in a battle of the bottom two on Saturday, which proved enough to climb out of the relegation zone at least until Monday when Fulham plays Leicester. Conor Gallagher cushioned a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner in the 13th minute after Sheffield United failed to clear a corner well.
The visitors started and finished better but continued to lack a cutting edge. The most glaring opportunities fell in stoppage time, when Rhian Brewster miss-hit a shot from the edge of the six-yard box that struck a West Brom defender, and fellow substitute Lys Mousset — from even closer to the goal — skied the rebound over the crossbar. "We have been desperate for a win this season. A game like this was where we needed to pick up points," Gallagher said. "The last 10 minutes felt like an hour but the boys dug deep." Sheffield United challenged for the European positions until the final weeks of last season before fading. A year later, it is in a relegation battle, having collected a solitary point from 10 games and scored just four goals so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lys Mousset
- Sheffield
- Conor Gallagher
- European
- Sheffield United
- Leicester
- English
- Gallagher
ALSO READ
Pandemic holds few lessons for European chefs, mostly misery
Soccer-Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses
Investors tell European firms to reveal 'missing' climate costs in their accounts
European shares rise as strong China data boosts recovery hopes
European shares rise as China data boosts recovery hopes