Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Former Senegal midfielder Diop dies aged 42

The world ruling body did not provide details but multiple media reports said Diop had died following a long illness. Diop's close-range goal after 30 minutes against France in the opening game of the 2002 finals sealed a 1-0 win for the World Cup debutants in one of the upsets of the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 00:34 IST
Soccer-Former Senegal midfielder Diop dies aged 42

Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the first goal of the 2002 World Cup against reigning champions France, has died aged 42, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Sunday.

"FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop. Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero," FIFA said in a statement on Twitter. The world ruling body did not provide details but multiple media reports said Diop had died following a long illness.

Diop's close-range goal after 30 minutes against France in the opening game of the 2002 finals sealed a 1-0 win for the World Cup debutants in one of the upsets of the tournament. France went out in the group stage without scoring. Diop netted two more goals in Senegal's 3-3 draw with Uruguay in the group stage to become their top scorer at the 2002 finals as they went on to reach the quarter-finals.

The versatile defensive midfielder made 63 appearances for his country scoring 11 goals. Diop started his club career at Senegalese side ASC Diaraf before spells in Switzerland at Vevey, Neuchatel Xamax and Grasshoppers before joining French side Lens in 2002.

A move to Premier League Fulham followed and he spent three years at the west London club before a transfer to Portsmouth, where he was part of the team that won the 2007-08 FA Cup. He also had short stints at West Ham United and Birmingham City before retiring from playing seven years ago.

Fulham and Portsmouth paid tribute on Twitter to the player nicknamed 'The Wardrobe'. Former Portsmouth midfielder Chris Kamara said that he was devastated to read the news.

"Didn't know he'd been ill... he's been taken too young," Kamara tweeted. "We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him 'The Man Mountain Himself' RIP Papa."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.The CDC repo...

Nigeria buries 43 farmers killed by militants, dozens missing

Villagers in northeast Nigerias Borno state on Sunday buried 43 farmers killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants while security forces searched for dozens still missing. Around 30 of the men were beheaded in the attack, which beg...

Ethiopian state TV says 70 graves found town of Humera in Tigray region after conflict

Ethiopian state TV ETV said on Sunday that 70 graves, some individual and some mass, were found in the town of Humera in the restive Tigray region, the day after the government said its military operations were complete there. An ETV news r...

Tigrayan forces say they have retaken Ethiopian town of Axum from military

The leader of rebellious forces from Ethiopias northern Tigray region said on Sunday in a text message to Reuters that his fighters had retaken the town of Axum from the federal military. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020