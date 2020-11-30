ISL 7: Deepak Tangri has really impressed me, says Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo heaped praises on Deepak Tangri saying that the player has "really impressed" him. Laszlo's comments came after the team witnessed a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

"Deepak has really impressed me. He has not played many matches in the Hero ISL but he has impressed me in the middle of the park," Laszlo said in the post-match press conference. Reflecting on the match, Laszlo said: "We have some good and fast players who can use the spaces well. What we missed is that we do not shoot more on the target. If we do not shoot on the target, we cannot win the game. This is what we missed today."

Chennaiyin FC had a brilliant chance to take advantage after being awarded a penalty. However, Jakub Sylvestr could not score off that golden opportunity. "Unfortunately, we missed the penalty. If we had scored, we could have won the game. But this happens in football," Laszlo said. (ANI)