Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi pays special tribute to Maradona as Barcelona defeat Osasuna

Lionel Messi on Sunday paid a very special tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona during Barcelona's clash against Osasuna.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 30-11-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:13 IST
Messi pays special tribute to Maradona as Barcelona defeat Osasuna
Lionel Messi (left) Diego Maradona (right) (Photo/ Lionel Messi Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Lionel Messi on Sunday paid a very special tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona during Barcelona's clash against Osasuna. Barcelona secured a 4-0 win over Osasuna in the La Liga match. However, the highlighting part of the match was Messi's celebration after he netted the team's fourth goal.

After scoring the goal, Messi took off his Barca shirt to unveil a vintage Newell's Old Boys shirt. It was the shirt worn by Maradona during the 1993/94 season at Newell's, the team where Messi first played before signing for Barca. Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

Condoling the demise of Maradona, Messi had remembered him by saying that "Diego is eternal". "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not go away, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP," Messi had written on Instagram. Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

With Boca Juniors, he won one League title; with Barcelona, he clinched one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and one Copa de la Liga; and with Napoli, he lifted a UEFA Cup, two league titles, one Coppa Italia and one Super Cup. With Argentina, he won the World Cup in 1986, a tournament in which he stood out, above all, in a match against England. He scored two goals, including one with his hand which went down in history as 'the hand of God'. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine authorities seize files from Maradona's doctor in probe of death

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star. Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.The search was r...

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years

Chinas factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the countrys economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up.Upbeat dat...

Clash of heads raises concerns as Wolves beat Arsenal

The sound of the thud from a clash of heads just added to concern. The game was only five minutes old at the Emirates Stadium when Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz collided while jumping for the ball.The em...

Champions League: Real Madrid, Man United look to advance

Talking points ahead of the penultimate round of group-stage games in the Champions League SPAIN A victory for Zinedine Zidanes Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk will prevent qualification for the knockout stage going down to the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020