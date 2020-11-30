Left Menu
India a massively important part of world cricket: ICC chairman Barclay

With Greg Barclay taking over as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at a fresh start as there was a strong feeling within the Indian board that the previous dispensation didn't really value what India brings to the table.

Answering a query from ANI on the way forward to rebuild and strengthen the bond between the ICC and the BCCI, Barclay said that the Indian board is an integral part of the cricketing family and a hugely contributing member. "The fact of the matter is that India is a massively important part of world cricket and a hugely contributing member with the ICC. Time to time like all families we have general squabbles but I think India recognises its importance to not just the ICC but to world cricket and certainly ICC needs Indian cricket," he said.

"So, we just need to navigate our way through any differences that might be there from time to time. But by and large, India was made a full member in 1926, the same year as New Zealand was. So we both have been around as cricketing nations for close to 100 years and we can all assume that we are important contributing members of the organisation," he said. Barclay has succeeded Shashank Manohar who stepped down earlier this year. And a major area of concern for the BCCI in recent times has been how the international body has looked to increase the frequency of showpiece events. But the new chairman is clear that there will be a balance.

"I see bilateral cricket and world events as being very complimentary and needs each other. Bilateral cricket is the lifeline of cricket. Each country has to have both the ability and the obligation to play bilateral cricket. Countries will only get better and continue to be competitive if they get the opportunity to play against other countries, lesser countries to play against better countries. Better countries have the obligation to help those who perhaps don't have the experience or exposure. "The reason I think why bilateral cricket is fundamentally important to individual countries is because you got fan engagements, domestic pathways, aspirational arrangement around cricketers as well as high-performance programmes and your elite cricketers being able to play at the top stage. So it is a vital part of the fabric of any cricketing country.

"The ICC events are without a doubt a showcase of cricket and I think ICC runs very good at events and all countries do get an opportunity to enter the events. From the ICC's point of view as well as showcasing events, they obviously generate a reasonable amount of most country's income. So, there is a careful complementary balancing act that is needed. I am a fan of ensuring ICC events continue to be world-class as they are and maintaining the abilities of all countries to continue to play bilateral cricket," he said. (ANI)

