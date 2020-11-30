Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend



Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

INTERNATIONAL KRUSE?

Max Kruse's double helped Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and also fanned talk of a possible national team return for the 32-year-old forward. Kruse has been in inspired form since joining from Turkish side Fenerbahce, scoring six goals and setting up another five.

His off-the pitch antics and relaxed approach to training saw him axed from coach Joachim Loew's squad just months before Euro 2016, but with Germany struggling since their shock 2018 World Cup first-round exit there have been calls for Kruse to be given another chance. "Never say never," said Union coach Urs Fischer. "It has been some time for him but at the end of the day it is all about performances. If Loew thinks he needs to call him up then he will do so."

SCHALKE CRISIS Schalke 04 sports director Jochen Schneider has no plans to step down despite their 4-1 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach meaning the Ruhr valley club have now failed to win in 25 consecutive league matches.

With fans seething and no cash for major signings, few believe the free fall will end any time soon, with in-form Bayer Leverkusen waiting for them next week. Schneider said he was staying on despite a disastrous year.

"In such a situation you don't leave the bridge. You face the challenge and try with the team to get out of this situation," he said. BAYERN GOALS

Champions Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga as they challenge for a ninth consecutive league title but it is not all rosy in Bavaria. Their 3-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart was the third consecutive league game they had to come from a goal down and they have now conceded 13 goals in nine games, their worst defensive showing since the 2008/9 season under Juergen Klinsmann.

Coach Hansi Flick has been forced to rotate the side constantly due to a busy schedule and a string of injuries, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven consecutive games in all competitions. "We are in a phase where things don't just work by snapping our fingers," said Thomas Mueller. "We constantly need to reach our limits. But we are still top of the table."

