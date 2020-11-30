Soccer-Gladbach defender Elvedi ruled out of Inter match

Left Menu
The 24-year-old Swiss central defender had been rested for Saturday's 4-1 victory over visitors Schalke 04 ahead of his task of marking Inter forward Romelu Lukaku, Rose told reporters, but the player was injured in Sunday's training. "This is a case where we did everything right but still don't get rewarded.

Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League group game at home to Inter Milan after picking up an injury in training, coach Marco Rose said on Monday. The 24-year-old Swiss central defender had been rested for Saturday's 4-1 victory over visitors Schalke 04 ahead of his task of marking Inter forward Romelu Lukaku, Rose told reporters, but the player was injured in Sunday's training.

"This is a case where we did everything right but still don't get rewarded. Nico was and is in fine form but he suffered a muscle injury in training yesterday and he will miss the game," Rose told reporters. Tony Jantschke had stepped in on Saturday and will again be deployed against the Italians, Rose said.

Gladbach, top of Group B with eight points, will guarantee their place in the knockout stage with victory over the Italians, who are bottom on two points. They drew 2-2 last month with Lukaku scoring a 90th minute equaliser in Milan. Gladbach can also progress with a draw if Shakhtar Donetsk, with four points, do not beat Real Madrid, who are second on seven, in the other game in the section.

"We have to play really good football tomorrow," Rose said. "We know Inter are with their backs to the wall. They need two wins to advance. "It could not be a bigger task for us but we are happy and self confident and we will stick to our playing style and try to give them a run for their money."

