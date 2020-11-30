Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ulsan secure top spot as Shenhua take late hit in Asian Champions League

Ulsan Hyundai booked a place in the last 16 knockout phase of the Asian Champions League as Yoon Bit-garam’s double earned the South Korean side a 2-1 win over FC Tokyo while Shanghai Shenhua’s qualification hopes suffered a late blow. Kim Do-hoon’s K-League runners-up fought back after going behind to an early goal from Tokyo's Kensuke Nagai to take their fourth win in five games and confirm top spot in Group F with one round of matches remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:59 IST
Soccer-Ulsan secure top spot as Shenhua take late hit in Asian Champions League

Ulsan Hyundai booked a place in the last 16 knockout phase of the Asian Champions League as Yoon Bit-garam’s double earned the South Korean side a 2-1 win over FC Tokyo while Shanghai Shenhua’s qualification hopes suffered a late blow.

Kim Do-hoon’s K-League runners-up fought back after going behind to an early goal from Tokyo's Kensuke Nagai to take their fourth win in five games and confirm top spot in Group F with one round of matches remaining. Nagai opened the scoring with an effort from outside the area in the first minute but Yoon levelled with a curling free kick just before the break. Then five minutes from time the midfielder wrongfooted the Tokyo defence to net the winner.

Shanghai’s clash with Perth Glory was even more dramatic as Choi Kang-hee’s side overturned a two-goal deficit in the second half before drawing 3-3 with the Australians. Bruno Fornaroli and Carlo Armiento had given Perth the lead only for Giovanni Moreno to haul Shenhua back into the game, striking twice to level the scores.

Yu Hanchao put the Chinese side in front for the first time with 17 minutes left but Neil Kilkenny’s 86th minute penalty earned Perth a draw. Shanghai are level on seven points with FC Tokyo ahead of the last round of group matches on Thursday. The top two teams in each group advance to the last 16.

In Group E the battle for second place remains tight after Melbourne Victory threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chiangrai United. Grant Brebner’s side went ahead through Jake Brimmer's penalty after eight minutes and Ben Folami doubled the lead with a deft first-time volley over goalkeeper Apirak Worawong 19 minutes later.

A goalkeeping error by Matt Acton allowed Sivakorn Tiatrakul’s free kick to sail into the net for Chiangrai two minutes after the restart and Gionata Verzura’s strike in the 82nd completed the comeback. Beijing Guoan clinched top spot in the group as goals from Jonathan Viera, Renato Augusto and Zhang Yuning saw off FC Seoul 3-1 to maintain their perfect record and leave the Koreans battling for second place.

Fifteen teams from east Asia are playing in a biosecure bubble in Doha in an effort to complete the novel coronavirus-delayed competition. Group matches will continue until Friday with the knockout rounds starting two days later while the final, which will feature west Asian qualifiers Persepolis from Iran, will be played in the Qatari capital on Dec. 19.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM asks Centre to listen to farmers, terms their fight 'just'

Terming their fight against farm laws just, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the Centre why it was not listening to farmers and was being adamant on the issue. He asserted that his governments would stand firmly with fa...

Farmers' protest: PM accuses oppn of misleading farmers and "playing tricks" again; Rahul claims new agri laws for "2-3 friends" of Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers and playing tricks again on them as he and the BJP asserted that the new agriculture laws over which protests by farmers raged in the NCR will provi...

U.S. Congress races to avoid December government shutdown amid pandemic

The U.S. Congress on Monday began a two-week sprint to rescue the federal government from a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first major test since the election of whether Republicans and Democrats intend to cooperate.Go...

South Korea reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm -OIE

South Korea has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a duck farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Girin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020