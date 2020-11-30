Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Russia's suspended federation appoints new president

The federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes. It paid a multi-million-dollar fine in August to avoid expulsion by World Athletics, the sport's international governing body.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:14 IST
Athletics-Russia's suspended federation appoints new president

Russia's suspended athletics federation on Monday elected 50-year-old Pyotr Ivanov, the head of the triathlon federation, as its new president as it aims to be reinstated by the sport's world governing body. The federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.

It paid a multi-million-dollar fine in August to avoid expulsion by World Athletics, the sport's international governing body. The World Athletics Council in September granted the federation a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion. The federation now has until March 1, 2021.

The federation's troubles have snowballed in recent months, with some of its officials and senior coaches embroiled in doping scandals. The process by which Russian athletes had in the past been cleared to compete internationally despite the federation's suspension was halted in March.

World Athletics has said the status of this procedure would be considered by its council when it convenes later this week. The federation's handling of the crisis has angered some of Russia's top athletes, including three-time world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene, who has been among its most vocal critics.

Separately, Russia has appealed a four-year ban on its athletes competing at major international events under the country's flag as punishment for having provided the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with doctored laboratory data. The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to rule on Russia's appeal by the end of the year.

Also Read: Russian online retailer Ozon targets $1 bln in U.S. IPO

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for girl's murder in UP's Kushinagar

Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail. The accused was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward as well. Police also recovered the knife us...

Govt invites Kisan Union for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhawan: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi India, November 30 ANI Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at...

WHO worried COVID "amnesia" will lead to another pandemic

The World Health Organizations top emergency expert said on Monday that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered amnesia and did not learn from the current coronavirus crisis.I have seen the amnesia that seems to descend upon the wo...

Pandemic, funding gaps seen fueling gender-based violence in Yemen

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gender-based violence has surged by 63 since conflict erupted in Yemen in 2015, aid groups said on Monday, warning that the pandemic was exposing inadequate funding for protection se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020