Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Loew to remain Germany coach through Euros in 2021-DFB

Joachim Loew will remain as Germany coach through next year's Euros after the country's soccer federation said on Monday that a 6-0 loss to Spain this month was not held against him. Germany suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot in their Nations League clash in Seville.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:46 IST
Soccer-Loew to remain Germany coach through Euros in 2021-DFB

Joachim Loew will remain as Germany coach through next year's Euros after the country's soccer federation said on Monday that a 6-0 loss to Spain this month was not held against him.

Germany suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot in their Nations League clash in Seville. A stunned Loew was at a loss to explain the capitulation, which scuppered qualification for the semi-finals.

The 60-year-old coach has been in charge for a Germany record of 14 years, having taken over in 2006 and led his country to their 2014 World Cup triumph. But Germany have exited the last three tournaments -- the 2018 World Cup and two consecutive Nations Leagues, at the group stage despite an overhauling of the team, that included dropping world champions Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Germany's team director Oliver Bierhoff said at the time of the Spain defeat that one game would not change their minds about Loew's credentials and that sentiment was echoed by the members of the Presidential Committee who met Loew on Monday. "The Executive Committee agreed that what counts is the high-quality work of the coaching staff, the intact relationship between the team and the coach and a clear concept for the previous and future procedures," the DFB said in a statement.

"The defeat of the national team against Spain was also discussed in the conversation with the national coach and in the following telephone conference of the DFB board. "A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and national coach."

The DFB said Loew had met the goals of qualifying for the Euros, maintaining Germany's status in League A of the Nations League and ensuring the national team would be in the first pot for the World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying draw. "There is the strong conviction that Joachim Loew and his coaching team, despite the challenging situation, will deliver successful games and results," it said.

"The national team coach will take all the necessary measures so that the team plays an exciting Euro 2021."

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland's COVID-19 recoveries cross 10,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 patients, who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland, crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday with 188 fresh recoveries, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The total number of recoveries in the northeastern state now ...

Man held for girl's murder in UP's Kushinagar

Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail. The accused was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward as well. Police also recovered the knife us...

Govt invites Kisan Union for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhawan: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi India, November 30 ANI Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at...

WHO worried COVID "amnesia" will lead to another pandemic

The World Health Organizations top emergency expert said on Monday that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered amnesia and did not learn from the current coronavirus crisis.I have seen the amnesia that seems to descend upon the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020