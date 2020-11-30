Soccer-Loew to remain Germany coach through Euros in 2021-DFB

Joachim Loew will remain as Germany coach through next year's Euros after the country's soccer federation said on Monday that a 6-0 loss to Spain this month was not held against him.

Germany suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot in their Nations League clash in Seville. A stunned Loew was at a loss to explain the capitulation, which scuppered qualification for the semi-finals.

The 60-year-old coach has been in charge for a Germany record of 14 years, having taken over in 2006 and led his country to their 2014 World Cup triumph. But Germany have exited the last three tournaments -- the 2018 World Cup and two consecutive Nations Leagues, at the group stage despite an overhauling of the team, that included dropping world champions Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Germany's team director Oliver Bierhoff said at the time of the Spain defeat that one game would not change their minds about Loew's credentials and that sentiment was echoed by the members of the Presidential Committee who met Loew on Monday. "The Executive Committee agreed that what counts is the high-quality work of the coaching staff, the intact relationship between the team and the coach and a clear concept for the previous and future procedures," the DFB said in a statement.

"The defeat of the national team against Spain was also discussed in the conversation with the national coach and in the following telephone conference of the DFB board. "A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and national coach."

The DFB said Loew had met the goals of qualifying for the Euros, maintaining Germany's status in League A of the Nations League and ensuring the national team would be in the first pot for the World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying draw. "There is the strong conviction that Joachim Loew and his coaching team, despite the challenging situation, will deliver successful games and results," it said.

"The national team coach will take all the necessary measures so that the team plays an exciting Euro 2021."