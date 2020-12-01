Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay

"Since the symbol is here, we want Tokyo residents and also internationally to feel that the Games are coming very soon," Yanashimizu said. "Also, we want everyone to feel we will have the Tokyo 2020 Games definitely next year." The monument, which will be lit up later on Tuesday, will remain in place next to Rainbow Bridge until the Olympics finish in August before being replaced with the Paralympics logo. The Olympics were pushed back by a year in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and organisers have yet to provide a figure for how much the postponement will cost.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST
Olympics-Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games.

The return of the monument, which stands 15.3m tall and 32.6m wide and was originally installed in January, should send a signal that the Games are getting closer, Tokyo metropolitan government planning director Atsushi Yanashimizu told Reuters. "Since the symbol is here, we want Tokyo residents and also internationally to feel that the Games are coming very soon," Yanashimizu said.

"Also, we want everyone to feel we will have the Tokyo 2020 Games definitely next year." The monument, which will be lit up later on Tuesday, will remain in place next to Rainbow Bridge until the Olympics finish in August before being replaced with the Paralympics logo.

The Olympics were pushed back by a year in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and organisers have yet to provide a figure for how much the postponement will cost. On Monday, Kyodo News reported that organisers estimated the cost of COVID-19 countermeasures for the Games would run to around 100 billion yen ($960 million).

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marine vs Mourinho: 8th-tier club lands EPL leader in FA Cup

English Premier League leader Tottenham was drawn to play eighth-tier Marine in the third round of the FA Cup in the biggest mismatch in the history of the worlds oldest soccer competition. It is already being labelled Marine vs. Mourinho, ...

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

Harare Zimbabwe, December 1 ANIXinhua Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the on...

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020