Soccer-Cartwright resigns as FA independent director

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:26 IST
Stacey Cartwright, who was leading the selection panel to appoint a new Football Association (FA) chairman, has stepped down from her role in the organisation, the governing body said. Cartwright had left her position as the FA's senior independent director "to pursue other business interests".

"The Football Association would like to thank Stacey for her work and support during her time on the FA board and wish her well in the future," the FA said in a statement released to British media. "The process to appoint a new senior independent director for the FA board will begin in due course."

The FA must now also name a new chair of the six-member selection panel tasked with identifying a replacement for Greg Clarke, who resigned as FA chairman last month after referring to players from the BAME community as "coloured".

