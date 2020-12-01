Left Menu
Development News Edition

USA Basketball clinches AmeriCup berth, beats Mexico 94-78

USA Basketball went into a bubble and emerged with a berth in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. Yante Maten scored 21 points, Josh Maggette added 19 and the U.S. topped Mexico 94-78 on Monday, moving to 4-0 in Group D qualifying and securing a spot in the tournament that serves as the championship of the 44 teams in the FIBA Americas zone — comprised of nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. "It means a lot because I get to represent for my country," Maten said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:33 IST
USA Basketball clinches AmeriCup berth, beats Mexico 94-78

USA Basketball went into a bubble and emerged with a berth in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. Yante Maten scored 21 points, Josh Maggette added 19 and the U.S. topped Mexico 94-78 on Monday, moving to 4-0 in Group D qualifying and securing a spot in the tournament that serves as the championship of the 44 teams in the FIBA Americas zone — comprised of nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

"It means a lot because I get to represent for my country," Maten said. "I think everyone can represent in a different way and I represent mine through basketball. I'm very honored to be here and to be able to say that I helped accomplish something big." John Jenkins scored 16 points, Travis Trice had 14 and Levi Randolph added 12 for the Americans, who ended their weeklong stay in Indianapolis — inside a bubble, where players and coaches were all tested often for the coronavirus and fans were kept away — with a pair of wins in two days under coach Mike Fratello. As has been the case throughout qualifying, the U.S. used a team of players with primarily G League experience for the games. NBA training camps are starting this week, and some members of this team will have invites to join rosters in the coming days. But many players on the U.S. roster face uncertain futures, and Fratello told them before Monday's game to play as if it would be their final game for a while.

"I wanted to be part of helping the United States move on and qualify for the next thing," Fratello said. "The fact we were able to do that was very rewarding to me. I love to see young guys get together, form a team, work together, play defense together, pass the ball together and then have success. That's what this week, these last two weeks, have been all about." The U.S., which has won the AmeriCup gold medal seven times in nine previous attempts, is the second country to clinch a spot in the 12-team final field. Brazil is the other nation that has clinched; there are 14 teams left to vie for the 10 remaining spots in the tournament that is scheduled for Sept. 2-11, 2022 at a to-be-determined site. All the Americans needed to clinch a spot was to finish in the top three places of their four-team qualifying group.

They got that done with ease; Mexico is now 2-2, while Puerto Rico and The Bahamas are both 1-3 — Puerto Rico rallied in the final minutes to beat The Bahamas 91-85 earlier Monday. In their first three games of AmeriCup qualifying, the U.S. never trailed. That wasn't the case Monday; the Americans trailed on three occasions, all of them in the first quarter, for a total of 77 seconds.

By halftime, they were in control. The U.S. lead was 27-26 midway through the second quarter; a 25-8 run over the next five-plus minutes pushed the margin out to 52-34 at the break. The lead grew to as much as 26 in the second half before Mexico got within 11 midway through the fourth quarter, but the outcome never seemed in much doubt.

Lucas Martinez led Mexico with 17 points. "We finished the game tough," Mexico coach Paco Olmos said. “For us, this was really important." The final qualifying games are in February. Mexico plays Puerto Rico and the U.S. faces The Bahamas on Feb. 18; then on Feb. 21, Mexico meets the U.S. again and The Bahamas will play Puerto Rico.

For the Mexicans, Bahamians and Puerto Ricans, those games will decide their AmeriCup fates. For the Americans, they'll be little more than scrimmages. It's unclear if Fratello will remain as the coach for the last two qualifying games; his NBA broadcasting commitments may keep him away. The AmeriCup qualifying is part of the complex qualifying system for nations to reach events like the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Only the host nations — the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia for the next World Cup, and France for the 2024 Olympics — automatically qualify for those tournaments. All other nations must graduate through a series of other tournaments, such as the AmeriCup, to make those fields. AP KHS KHS KHS

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic fills ranks of extreme poverty worldwide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Dec 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the number of people worldwide who need humanitarian assistance to survive to new highs, the United Nations said on Tuesday, dramatically i...

COVID-19 drives 40% spike in number of people needing humanitarian aid, U.N. says

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a 40 increase in the number of people needing humanitarian assistance around the globe, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as it appealed for roughly 35 billion to help many of those expected to be in need ...

Uttarakhand gets its first eco-bridge for small animals

In an attempt to save reptiles and small animals from vehicular accidents while crossing the road, the Ramnagar Forest Division of Uttarakhand has constructed the states first eco-bridge across Kaladhungi-Nainital highway. Kaladhungi Range ...

Soccer-Players 'too brave' over head injuries, says Mason

Football players often ignore the risks of head injuries and officials must improve concussion protocols, said former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason, who was forced into early retirement in 2017 after fracturing his skull. Masons c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020