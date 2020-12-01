I-League: Mohammed Awal to lead Gokulam Kerala FC in upcoming season

Ghanaian national Mohammed Awal will lead Gokulam Kerala FC in the upcoming I-League season, the club announced on Monday. Goalkeeper CK Ubaid, who is from Kannur in Kerala, will be the vice-captain of the side.

Mohammed Awal has experience in playing for Ghana national team and is a veteran defender. The 33-year-old defender has reached India and joined the ongoing pre-season camp at EMS Corporation Stadium. "It is an honour to lead Malabarians in the upcoming season. I will do my job sincerely and the squad has already the belief that they can bring the title home," said Mohammed Awal in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Ubaid has been with Malabarians since last season. The goal-keeper was the first-choice keeper last year and played a pivotal role to help Malabarians win the Durand Cup. "I congratulate both Awal and Ubaid. Awal is the most experienced player in the county. He has a strong personality and everybody in the team wanted him to the captain," said head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese

Malabarians are all set to play in the IFA Shield slated to begin from December 6. The team will leave for Kolkata on December 2 and will continue in Kolkata for the I-League. (ANI)