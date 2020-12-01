Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Injury-marred Hyderabad banking on Indian talent against Jamshedpur

Hyderabad FC, who are currently unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) may look like a team to beat, but with only two shots on target in two games, coach Manuel Marquez will have much to worry about as his side takes on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:09 IST
ISL 7: Injury-marred Hyderabad banking on Indian talent against Jamshedpur
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad FC, who are currently unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) may look like a team to beat, but with only two shots on target in two games, coach Manuel Marquez will have much to worry about as his side takes on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday. Hyderabad has had an impressive start to their campaign this time with four points in two matches. But the side has scored just one goal, which came from a penalty. Marquez agreed that his side needs to improve.

"We need to improve not only in defence but also in the final part of the opponent's box. We have to create more clear chances. In two games, we have only one goal from a penalty," said Marquez in an official ISL release. That's not the only thing that he has to worry about. Hyderabad could be forced to depend on their Indian contingent following the injuries to Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre. Marquez confirmed the duo would be sidelined for some time.

Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis has already scored thrice and Marquez knows what the Lithuanian is capable of. "In two games, he has scored three different goals. But we have to stay focussed on other players who can score at all moments of the contest," he said. Coach Owen Coyle, who is yet to taste a win with Jamshedpur, stated that they would need to respect their opponents as they know what they are capable of doing.

"We are very respectful of the quality Hyderabad has. Aridane is a wonderful player. We are well aware of the threat they have. But we know if we perform the way we did in the first half (against Odisha), then we are capable of getting the three points," Coyle stated. "We will focus on what we can do. Bit by bit, I think we are growing up, we are getting better," he added.

On the attacking front, Jamshedpur has delivered so far, but it is their defence that has let them down. Coyle will have to see the defence stand tall if he is to notch up a win against Hyderabad. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases

Facebook Incs independent Oversight Board announced on Tuesday the first six cases where it could overrule the social media companys decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.The board, which Facebook created in respo...

India says may not need to vaccinate entire population to control COVID

India may not need to vaccinate all of its 1.3 billion people if it manages to inoculate a critical mass and break the transmission of the coronavirus, senior government officials said on Tuesday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who to...

Vin Diesel remembers late actor Paul Walker on his death anniversary

American actor Vin Diesel on Tuesday remembered late fellow actor and one of his close friends Paul Walker on his death anniversary. The F9 actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed fellow actor and mentioned how ...

Tax breaks to spur bank mergers open rift in Italy's coalition

Tax breaks promoted by Italys Treasury to spur bank mergers and lure a potential buyer for state-backed Monte dei Paschi di Siena are triggering mounting opposition in the ruling coalition, lawmakers said. The scheme, due to be approved by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020