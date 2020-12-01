Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC

Greg Vanney, who built a winning culture and impressive trophy case during his tenure with Toronto FC, has stepped down from his role as head coach following a disappointing playoff exit, the MLS club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:37 IST
Soccer-Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC

Greg Vanney, who built a winning culture and impressive trophy case during his tenure with Toronto FC, has stepped down from his role as head coach following a disappointing playoff exit, the MLS club said on Tuesday. Hired in 2014, Vanney went on to become the successful and longest-tenured head coach in club history and in 2017 guided Toronto to a treble by winning the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship.

Vanney's departure comes a week after Toronto, who finished with the second best record in the regular season, were upset in the first round of the playoffs when expansion club Nashville pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory in extra time. "Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we’ve shared together during this journey," Vanney said in a statement.

"I'm forever grateful to each of you. Lastly, to the TFC Fans. You’re truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished." The former U.S. national team and MLS defender took over a Toronto club in 2014 that had never made the playoffs but went on to reach the post-season five times in the past six seasons and reached three MLS Cup Finals.

Toronto said a search for Vanney's replacement will begin immediately.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Things are not good for Imran Khan's PTI govt, says former Pak PM Shahid Abbasi

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday questioned the recent claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan about not being pressurised from the military in running governme...

In Brazil, Santa not coming to town as pandemic hits

Christmas wasnt just a time to be merry for Gino Esposito, it was a job.With a thick waist and long gray beard, Esposito is a professional Santa Claus who dresses up to hear childrens Christmas wishes at shopping malls in Rio de Janeiro. Bu...

Premier League: Newcastle-Aston Villa clash postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The organisers of the Premier League on Monday confirmed that the clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United, slated for December 4, has been postponed. Newcastle had lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game follow...

'Saved by the Bell' reboot edits jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant out of episode

Facing backlash for its jokes on Selena Gomezs 2017 kidney transplant, an episode of Peacocks Saved by the Bell reboot has been edited to remove them. According to Fox News, clips from the episode were shared on social media by fans who wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020