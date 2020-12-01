Soccer-Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC

Greg Vanney, who built a winning culture and impressive trophy case during his tenure with Toronto FC, has stepped down from his role as head coach following a disappointing playoff exit, the MLS club said on Tuesday. Hired in 2014, Vanney went on to become the successful and longest-tenured head coach in club history and in 2017 guided Toronto to a treble by winning the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship.

Vanney's departure comes a week after Toronto, who finished with the second best record in the regular season, were upset in the first round of the playoffs when expansion club Nashville pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory in extra time. "Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we’ve shared together during this journey," Vanney said in a statement.

"I'm forever grateful to each of you. Lastly, to the TFC Fans. You’re truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished." The former U.S. national team and MLS defender took over a Toronto club in 2014 that had never made the playoffs but went on to reach the post-season five times in the past six seasons and reached three MLS Cup Finals.

Toronto said a search for Vanney's replacement will begin immediately.