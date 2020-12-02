Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Jones seals progress for depleted Liverpool with win over Ajax

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 03:27 IST
Soccer-Jones seals progress for depleted Liverpool with win over Ajax
Liverpool FC logo Image Credit: ANI

Teenager Curtis Jones grabbed a 58th-minute winner as an injury-hit Liverpool qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 Group D win over Ajax Amsterdam at Anfield on Tuesday.

Ajax keeper Andre Onana badly misjudged a cross from Neco Williams and allowed the ball to float over his head where the 19-year-old Jones did well to guide it home at the back post. The goal came shortly after Ajax had gone close to an opener with David Neres striking the post after Liverpool's young Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had pushed out a Noussair Mazraoui effort.

Kelleher, making his Champions League debut as a replacement for the injured Alisson Becker, pulled off a vital save in the final minutes to keep out a header from Ajax's veteran substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar Liverpool have 12 points from five games and top the group.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OSCE states set to end impasse over vacant senior positions, U.S. says

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a body that includes Russia and the United States and other former Cold War adversaries, is set to end a months-long impasse over filling its vacant top jobs, the U.S. envoy to the gr...

Despite Trump's continued claims, Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. To d...

Soccer-Developing Inter not finished article yet, says two-goal Lukaku

Inter Milan are not a great team yet but are growing, striker Romelu Lukaku said after he scored twice in a crucial 3-2 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that handed the Italians a lifeline in the Champions League. The Belgian...

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Bidens immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and insult legal immigrants. Bidens immigration policies will create another border crisis that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020