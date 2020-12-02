Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

The result suited both teams, though City created much the better openings at the Estádio do Dragão on Tuesday especially in the second half when defender Ruben Dias squandered a chance from a meter out and substitute Gabriel Jesus had a goal disallowed for offside against teammate Rodri. Porto needed just a draw to join City in advancing and is guaranteed to finish in second place.

PTI | Porto | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:24 IST
Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

Porto advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against already-qualified Manchester City, whose point assured the English team a first-place finish in Group C. The result suited both teams, though City created much the better openings at the Estádio do Dragão on Tuesday especially in the second half when defender Ruben Dias squandered a chance from a meter out and substitute Gabriel Jesus had a goal disallowed for offside against teammate Rodri.

Porto needed just a draw to join City in advancing and is guaranteed to finish in second place. Marseille beat Olympiakos 2-1, leaving them tied for points, and results in the last round of matches will determine which of those teams places third and drops into the Europa League. City rested many of its first-team regulars like Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte, though a start for Raheem Sterling up front suggested the England international is currently not a first-choice starter under Pep Guardiola.

There was little action of note in the first half, save for a shot from Sterling from the left that was cleared off the line. At the other end, City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was perhaps fortunate to avoid giving away a penalty for clattering into Otávio as he challenged the Porto midfielder for a bouncing ball. The second half was much more open and City somehow failed to break the deadlock when Sterling latched onto a cross from the right and hooked the ball across the goal-line, only for Dias to kick the ball backwards as he stretched to volley home.

The ball fell to Ferran Torres, whose overhead kick was saved by goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín. Jesus came on as a 71st-minute substitute and, eight minutes later, thought he had given City the lead when he tapped in from close range after his initial header was tipped onto the bar superbly by Marchesín.

However, the goal was disallowed because VAR spotted that Rodri was offside at the start of the buildup to the chance. City won its first four games in the group, and Guardiola is delighted with how the campaign has worked out with one match left.

"In this period at the start of the season, this year especially, the Champions League is tricky because if you lose one or two games, or draw, always you have to go to the last game," Guardiola said. "In this COVID situation and maybe you have injuries, it is a risk. "But we have done an incredible group stage. I know it is a disaster when you are not able to (qualify). We know in other groups, some important, incredible teams are having difficulties to qualify." AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.According to Google, every ...

Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct DND Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers protest at the borders of the national capital....

Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday announced a new flagship smartphone chip that will feature enhanced gaming and photo abilities and will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltds chipmaking division.Called the Snapdragon 888, the 5G chip repres...

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020