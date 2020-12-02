Ind vs Aus: Kohli ends 2020 without an ODI century, first since 2008

India skipper Virat Kohli has over the years proved beyond doubt that he is one of the best in the business when it comes to the 50-over format. But 2020 took a toll on even the run-machine as this became the first year since his debut in 2008 that Kohli has failed to score a century in ODIs. Kohli ended 2020 without a hundred as he was dismissed for 63 in the third ODI against Australia on Wednesday. This sees Kohli end with a highest individual score of 89 this calendar year. He reached the 89-run mark twice this year and both times against Australia -- once in the second ODI on Sunday and earlier in Bengaluru in January.

However, it must be noted that Kohli was a part of only 9 ODI matches this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before this Australia tour, the last ODI that India had played came in February during their tour of New Zealand. While he would definitely be disappointed on missing on a cetury, Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI runs during the third ODI. He took only 242 innings to touch the landmark figure. Also, the captain is just the sixth player to reach the milestone.

"12,000 ODI runs for Virat Kohli. He has become the fastest batsman to reach the milestone, in just 242 innings," International Cricket Council (ICC) had tweeted. India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against Australia.

Australia has already sealed the three-match ODI series against India as the hosts enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Aaron Finch-led team registered a 66-run win in the first ODI and a 51-run win in the second game. (ANI)