FIFA World Cup stadium located in Al Rayyan to be inaugurated on Dec 18

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) on Wednesday announced that the inauguration of the stadium located in Al Rayyan will take place on December 18, which is also the Qatar National Day, exactly two years before the country hosts the FIFA World Cup final. The stadium which will become the new home of Al Rayyan Sports Club -- is the fourth Qatar 2022 tournament venue to open following Khalifa International, Al Janoub, and Education City. Earlier this year, it was announced the venue would host seven matches up to the round of 16 stages during the World Cup.

The 40,000-capacity stadium is adjacent to the Mall of Qatar and within walking distance of Al Riffa Station -- on Doha Metro's Green Line. The stadium's most striking feature is a glowing facade, comprised of patterns that characterise different aspects of Qatar: the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, and local and international trade.H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the SC, said in an official release: "The inauguration of this stadium is another major milestone on the road to 2022. This stunning venue and the surrounding precinct will leave a fantastic legacy for Al Rayyan Sports Club and everyone who lives in this proud city. "This event also marks the two-year countdown to the biggest match in Qatar's history: the FIFA World Cup final. We are proud that our World Cup preparations remain on track, with 90 per cent of infrastructure projects completed. We look forward to unveiling more stadiums next year as we ensure that all tournament venues are delivered well in advance of the big kick-off."

After Qatar 2022, the modular upper tier of the stadium will be removed, with the seats being repurposed into sporting facilities in Qatar and overseas. The surrounding precinct will also be transformed into a regional sporting hub, where locals will have the opportunity to experience many other sporting facilities that spring up as part of the complex. Six football training pitches, a cricket pitch, horse riding track, cycling track, gym equipment and an athletics track are just some of the facilities that the community of Al Rayyan can look forward to using. (ANI)