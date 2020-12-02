Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coaches list priorities as build-up to 2020-21 NBA season begins

The build-up to NBA's 2020-21 season tipped-off with a media week. From a first-time bubble to a first-time 72-game season, the teams are gearing up to the new normal. Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers' new head coach, was as honest as he could be about the upcoming season.

ANI | New York | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:33 IST
Coaches list priorities as build-up to 2020-21 NBA season begins
NBA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The build-up to NBA's 2020-21 season tipped-off with a media week. From a first-time bubble to a first-time 72-game season, the teams are gearing up to the new normal. Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers' new head coach, was as honest as he could be about the upcoming season. "I'm very concerned if we can pull this off. If we miss three or four players, we're in trouble, especially with the amount of games, we're playing 3-4 games a week. So if one of our guys or two of our key guys get the virus and they miss 10 days to 14 days, that can be eight games. In a 72-game season that can knock you out of the playoffs," Rivers said in a statement.

Rivers said going into this season one of the chief concerns for almost every coach is probably non-basketball. But Steve Kerr is busy finding ways to fill a hole of the size of Klay Thompson. "There's a hole in our hearts, just because he's such a huge part of who we are. And [Thompson, Curry and Green] really are the core of this whole thing -- what's been built here over the last seven or eight years. That part is gonna be really tough for Steph and Draymond to get past. It'll be hard for all of us to get past, but we have no choice but to do so," Kerr said.

For Dallas Mavericks' Rick Carlisle raising defensive levels is the top priority. "When you're a galactically successful offensive team but a below-average defensive team, that's not a recipe that's going to win you an NBA title. You can never have enough toughness on a team, particularly with the way the Western Conference is shaping up. Big emphasis this season will be getting better defensively, not just with the new additions but also from a mentality perspective," pointed Carlisle.

Even first-time head coach Steve Nash echoes Carlisle's point. "We realize that we're trying to compete for a championship, and we have to be excellent defensively. It's going to be a process. It's something we're going to build all year," Nash said. A team laced with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Nash feels his centers DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen will have a key role to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

"We have some centers that are vertical threats, so we can really put pressure on people above the rim but also stress them and make the court big and difficult to cover," he said. Denver Nuggets, the team that lost to eventual champions LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, are accepting the reality and preparing for what's coming up next. Nuggets pre-season schedule includes three games, first against Golden State Warriors on December 12 followed by two against Portland Trailblazers on December 16 & 18.

The pre-season starts from December 12 where all teams will play a minimum of two games and a maximum of four, with at least one home game and one away game on the schedule. The regular season is set to start on December 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People win big with Golden Festival offer of Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Locks Architectural Fittings and Systems, the 123-year-young leading manufacturer of innovative locking solutions and architectural fittings last month announced Golden Festival Offer, an en...

CM Amarinder Singh to take first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Punjab

With the COVID-19 vaccine in the final stages of operationalisation in India, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced that he will take the first shot of the vaccine in the state, once it is cleared by the India...

Good samaritans reach Singhu border with food for farmers

With bags full of food and beverages, around 20 teenagers from Haryanas Sonipat district on Wednesday reached Singhu border, where thousands of farmers have been agitating against the Centres new farm laws. The group mostly had school stude...

We will continue our agitation till the three farm laws are repealed: Farmer leader Darshan Singh.

We will continue our agitation till the three farm laws are repealed Farmer leader Darshan Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020