Soccer-COVID-19 absence gives Pioli a new perspective

Pioli was out of action for nearly three weeks after testing positive and was forced to watch his team on the television, giving him a fresh perspective. "Everything seems much easier from the television," said Pioli, who will return to the bench for Thursday's Europa League match at home to Celtic.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:37 IST
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli conceded that his job looked easier on the television and said he could understand why he got criticised as he returned from a COVID-19 enforced absence on Wednesday. Pioli was out of action for nearly three weeks after testing positive and was forced to watch his team on the television, giving him a fresh perspective.

"Everything seems much easier from the television," said Pioli, who will return to the bench for Thursday's Europa League match at home to Celtic. "I can understand those who find it easy to criticise. "From the TV, you find some mistakes harder to accept. When I am at the game, I am more positive and proactive -- at home I found myself a little more nervous."

Milan won both their Serie A games in his absence, moving five points clear at the top, and drew 1-1 at Lille in the Europa League. "It was a long 18 days," the 55-year-old added. "I missed the daily routine and being with the team. I thank the club for supporting us and improving the use of technology so we could stay in touch. A huge thank you to the team who make me proud.

"When they told me I had tested negative, it was difficult to sleep because of the excitement," said Pioli, who added that he had experienced only light symptoms and said he was lucky. "We must always respect the rules," he added. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

