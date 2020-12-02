Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal T20 Challenge: Ganguly witnesses cricketing action at Eden Gardens

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya on Wednesday witnessed some live cricketing action at Eden Gardens during the Bengal T20 Challenge.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:26 IST
Bengal T20 Challenge: Ganguly witnesses cricketing action at Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly and other office bearers of CAB at Eden Gardens. Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya on Wednesday witnessed some live cricketing action at Eden Gardens during the Bengal T20 Challenge. Apart from Ganguly and Dalmiya, other office bearers of the CAB also watched live cricket in the stadium.

"BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spends some time at Eden Gardens in the company of CAB President Avishek Dalmiya and other office bearers during the Bengal T20 Challenge here today," the CAB said. On Tuesday, Ananta Saha became the first bowler to bag a hat-trick and fifer in Bengal T20 Challenge.

Saha said that he had no idea that the first ball of the nineteenth over was his hat-trick ball and he was only looking to bowl in the right area. Revealing that he did not have any special plan for that ball, Ananta had said in an official CAB release: "I didn't know that was my hat-trick ball, I just wanted to bowl in the right length. I am glad that I got a wicket off that ball and my team won this match.""Feeling very happy to bag a hattrick. Our plan was to bowl in the right areas and focus on what our strength is," he had added.

The Bengal pacer picked up two crucial wickets of set Mohun Bagan big-hitter Debabrata Das and Akash Deep in the last two balls of the seventeenth over while he sent Prince Yadav back to the pavilion to complete his hat-trick in the next over. The Town Club bowler, who picked up a total of 5 wickets leaking just 17 runs, had added: "I always want to bowl to my strength which is outswinger with which I got Vivek's wicket and I believed in my abilities. For the first two overs, my plan was to swing the ball and in the last, I aimed for yorkers." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt making 'U-turn' on PM's assurance that every citizen will get COVID vaccine: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Central government for saying that every person in the country does not need to be inoculated against COVID-19, while dubbing it a U-turn Sarkar and seeking clarity on who all will be administered the ...

United Nations and Ethiopia reach aid pact for war-hit Tigray

Ethiopia and the United Nations agreed on Wednesday to channel desperately-needed humanitarian aid to the northern region of Tigray, where a month of war is believed to have killed thousands of combatants and civilians.Federal troops have b...

Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he backs another 20 billion in additional government payroll support for U.S. airlines. I think that would be very meaningful in terms of employment and saving the industry, Mnuchin s...

Bodies of three teenage boys found floating in dam in UP's Mirzapur

The bodies of three teenage boys were found floating in a dam in a forest area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari all aged around 14, Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020