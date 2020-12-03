Left Menu
NBA-LeBron signs two-year, $85 million extension with Lakers

The team will face cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game of the season on Dec. 22.

NBA logo Image Credit: ANI

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent told multiple news outlets on Wednesday. James, who turns 36 later this month, led the Lakers to their first title in a decade and 17th overall inside the NBA bubble in Orlando in October, taking home the Finals MVP honors in the process.

The Akron, Ohio native, who also won two championships with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, joined the Lakers in July 2018 in a move that shifted the balance of power in the league toward Southern California. Many basketball analysts have picked the Lakers as the favorites to repeat next season. The team will face cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game of the season on Dec. 22.

