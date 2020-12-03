Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. LeBron signs two-year, $85 million extension with Lakers

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent told multiple news outlets on Wednesday. James, who turns 36 later this month, led the Lakers to their first title in a decade and 17th overall inside the NBA bubble in Orlando in October, taking home the Finals MVP honors in the process. No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton's unexpected absence will add extra spice to a Sakhir Grand Prix that represents a new challenge for the seven- times world champion's Formula One rivals in Bahrain this weekend. The Mercedes driver, who has not missed a race since his debut with McLaren in 2007, is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Fans allowed for world championships, but no fancy dress

Dressing up as an elf, Elvis Presley or a nun and singing loudly while watching darts at London's Alexandra Palace has become something of a pre-Christmas ritual but things will be a little more sober at this year's PDC World Championship. The tournament starting on Dec. 15 will be limited to 1,000 fans per night due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fancy dress and football-style chanting will be strictly prohibited. Normally 2,500 fans pack the venue each evening. Decathlete Rafer Johnson, 'World's Greatest Athlete', dies at 86

Rafer Johnson, who was crowned the world's greatest athlete after winning the decathlon gold medal at the 1960 Olympics and later helped tackle Robert F. Kennedy's assassin, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. The LA84 Foundation, of which he was a founding member, confirmed Johnson's death, saying he passed away at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. Schumacher's dream comes true as he takes first step on Formula One journey

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, will ascend the first step on the ladder that could one day like his father lead him to Ferrari when he makes his Formula One debut with Haas next season. The 21-year-old, who will line up alongside Russian Nikita Mazepin in an all-rookie line-up on a multi-year deal at the U.S.-owned team, is a part of Ferrari's young driver academy (FDA) that has produced the likes of Charles Leclerc and the late Jules Bianchi. Sullivan birdies his way to first round lead at Golf in Dubai Championship

England's Andy Sullivan shot a bogey-free 11-under-par 61 to set a course record and lead by two shots after the first round at the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Wednesday. Sullivan recorded 11 birdies and briefly looked set to match compatriot Oliver Fisher's European Tour record of 59 at the Portugal Masters in 2018 before he finished the last two holes on par at the Fire Course which made its European Tour debut. League weighing up COVID postseason protocols, rejects 'bubble'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is weighing up new safety protocols for the postseason but rejected the idea of playing in a "bubble" setting, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the United States. Numerous NFL games have been delayed due to players testing positive and the highest-profile scheduling headache ends on Wednesday, when a divisional matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens goes ahead nearly a week after its intended primetime Thanksgiving Day slot. BMW follows Audi to the Formula E exit

BMW will be following Audi out of the electric Formula E series at the end of next year after announcing its departure on Wednesday. Audi said on Monday it would withdraw as a works team to focus on the Dakar Rally and endurance racing including an eventual return to Le Mans. Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Michigan State wins at No. 6 Duke

Rocket Watts scored 20 points and No. 8 Michigan State produced a huge surge early in the second half to knock off No. 6 Duke 75-69 in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Durham, N.C. The outcome gave the Spartans (3-0) their first victory in four all-time visits to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where fans weren't permitted to attend because of coronavirus protocols on Duke's campus. Athletes to be tested 'every 96-120 hours' during Games - organisers' report

Athletes will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 72 hours before arriving in Japan for the Olympics and will be tested "every 96-120 hours" during the Games, according to a report published by organisers on Wednesday. During talks between the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan Government, further guidelines for how the Japanese capital plans to host the rearranged Games next year were discussed.