Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giroud scripts Champions League record to help Chelsea defeat Sevilla

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scripted a Champions League record as he guided his team to a dominating win over Sevilla here.

ANI | Seville | Updated: 03-12-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 09:19 IST
Giroud scripts Champions League record to help Chelsea defeat Sevilla
Olivier Giroud (Photo/ Champions League Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scripted a Champions League record as he guided his team to a dominating win over Sevilla here. Chelsea registered a 4-0 win over Sevilla, with Giroud scoring all four of his side's goals. With this, the 34-year-old has become the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

"Oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League era. FOUR goals for Olivier Giroud in Seville!" Champions League tweeted. Giroud's four-goal haul also saw him becoming the first Chelsea player to score these many goals in a single game since Frank Lampard, who is the current manager of the team, in 2010.

"Olivier Giroud becomes first Chelsea player to score FOUR goals in a single game since Frank Lampard in March 2010," Champions League tweeted. Giroud netted the opening goal of the match in the eighth minute, followed by three goals in the second half.

Chelsea will now take on Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League. (ANI)

TRENDING

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020