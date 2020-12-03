Giroud scripts Champions League record to help Chelsea defeat Sevilla

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scripted a Champions League record as he guided his team to a dominating win over Sevilla here. Chelsea registered a 4-0 win over Sevilla, with Giroud scoring all four of his side's goals. With this, the 34-year-old has become the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

"Oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League era. FOUR goals for Olivier Giroud in Seville!" Champions League tweeted. Giroud's four-goal haul also saw him becoming the first Chelsea player to score these many goals in a single game since Frank Lampard, who is the current manager of the team, in 2010.

"Olivier Giroud becomes first Chelsea player to score FOUR goals in a single game since Frank Lampard in March 2010," Champions League tweeted. Giroud netted the opening goal of the match in the eighth minute, followed by three goals in the second half.

Chelsea will now take on Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League. (ANI)