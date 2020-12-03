Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Black captain of US Olympic Team Rafer Johnson passes away

Rafer Johnson, USA flagbearer and decathlon gold medalist at the Olympic Games Rome 1960 has passed away at the age of 86.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 10:51 IST
First Black captain of US Olympic Team Rafer Johnson passes away
First Black captain of US Olympic Team Rafer Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

Rafer Johnson, USA flagbearer and decathlon gold medalist at the Olympic Games Rome 1960 has passed away at the age of 86. No cause of death was given. A statement from the school said he died at his Sherman Oaks, California, home surrounded by family, CNN reported.

According to USA Track and Field (USATF) Johnson, who was a native of Texas, was born in Hillsboro on August 18, 1934, and moved to California when he was in middle school. The family settled near Fresno in Kingsburg, where Johnson was an excellent athlete in football, baseball, basketball, and track. An outstanding sprinter and long jumper, he gravitated to the decathlon after seeing two-time Olympic champion Bob Mathias compete in 1948 and '52.

Johnson, who was the first Black captain of the US Olympic Team, had won two California high school decathlon titles and by 1955, in his fourth attempt at the event, he scored 7,608 points, displacing Mathias as the world record holder. That same year, he won the decathlon at the Pan-American Games. In 1956, he qualified for the Olympic team in both the long jump and decathlon, but because of a knee injury, he limited himself to the 10-event competition. At Melbourne, he finished second to fellow American and Hall of Famer Milt Campbell.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI has asked it temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after outage at its d...

Southeast Asian countries discuss COVID-19 impact on biosphere reserves

The Southeast Asian Biosphere Reserve Network SeaBRnet met virtually on November 26, in a special session of the network held to support continued cooperation and exchange among its members during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting focused ...

Japan prosecutors seek to query former PM Abe in political funding case -media

Prosecutors have asked Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to report for voluntary questioning in a case they are building against his secretary over unreported political funds involving as much as 40 million yen 382,848, media said on ...

We never gave up, showed excellent spirit: Tuchel after win over Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said his side never gave up and showed excellent spirit during the match against Manchester United after the victory. PSG secured a 3-1 win in the Champions League clash against Manchester Unite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020