COVID-19: NBA confirms 48 players have tested positive

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that 48 players have tested positive for coronavirus during the initial 'return-to-market testing phase'. NBA, in a statement, said that as many as 546 players were tested from November 24 to 30.

"NBA players returned to a league-wide testing program over the past week, with testing beginning between November 24-30 depending on the day that a player returned to the team's market," the statement read. "Of the 546 players tested for COVID-19 during this initial return-to-market testing phase, 48 have returned positive tests," it added.

NBA said that anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test during this initial phase of testing in their team's market is "isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance." (ANI)