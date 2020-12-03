Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs WI: Williamson's gesture towards Roach wins over internet

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has become the flag-bearer for 'Spirit of Cricket', and his latest gesture towards Windies pacer Kemar Roach has taken the internet by storm.

ANI | Hamilton | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:35 IST
NZ vs WI: Williamson's gesture towards Roach wins over internet
Kane Williamson and Kemar Roach before start of play (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has become the flag-bearer for 'Spirit of Cricket', and his latest gesture towards Windies pacer Kemar Roach has taken the internet by storm. New Zealand and West Indies are currently squaring off in the first Test of the two-match series. However, before the start of play on the opening day, Williamson embraced Roach as the latter lost his father Andrew Smith recently.

Windies Cricket posted a photo on their Twitter handle in which Williamson can be seen hugging Roach. As soon as the photo was posted, many users commented as to how Williamson needs to be appreciated for how he approaches the 'Gentleman's Game'. Both New Zealand and West Indies players also wore black armbands on the opening day in honour of Roach's father.

"On behalf of CWI and the West Indies cricket team, I offer condolences to Kemar and his family back home. Losing a loved one is never easy and we want to offer our full support to Kemar during this very difficult time. We got the news as we prepared for the Test match here and the players and team support staff all got together and offered tremendous support," Windies team manager Rawl Lewis said in an official release. Half-centuries from Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson proved crucial for New Zealand as they kept the West Indies bowlers at bay on the opening day of the first Test here at Seddon Park on Thursday. At stumps, New Zealand's score read 243/2 with Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. While the skipper was unbeaten on 97, giving him company was senior campaigner Taylor on 31.

Skipper Williamson also completed 1,000 Test runs at Seddon Park. He joined Taylor as the only cricketers with 1,000 or more runs at the venue. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

A 12-year-old boy died after a tractor-trolley overturned in Firozpur village here, police said on ThursdayAccording to police, the boy was sitting on the trolley when the vehicle overturned and he came under it Wednesday evening. He was r...

Tesco move to pay business rates not linked to Asia special dividend -CEO

The boss of Tesco, Britains biggest retailer, said a decision to waive government business rates relief during the pandemic was disconnected to plans to pay a special dividend once a deal to sell its Asian business is completed. Its complet...

Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1. Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky...

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020